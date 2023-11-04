Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself, or maybe someone else! The holidays are approaching, and it’s time to start shopping. Whether you need gifts or decor, you’re in the right place!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite early holiday online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Nordstrom, Ulta, Zappos, Amazon and more!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Nordstrom’s holiday gifts section is up, and there are plenty of marked-down options for everybody. The Our Place Wonder Oven will please anyone who loves to cook, or even anyone who hates to cook!

Shop more holiday gift deals at Nordstrom here!

Target

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Need a Christmas tree that lasts and lasts? Save on this Northlight artificial tree. You can still enjoy the tradition of decorating it yourself!

Shop more from Target’s Holiday Shop here!

Frontgate

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Celebrating Hanukkah? This beautiful, golden menorah is made of 100% iron and can be used for lighting the candles year after year (after year)!

Shop more holiday decor and gifts at Frontgate here!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: If you’re shopping for a beauty lover, this Frank Body Scrub Stars Kit will be a big hit. It comes with everything you need for smooth, soft, glowing skin!

Shop more beauty deals at Ulta here!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: If you’re looking for a more luxury gift, definitely check out Saks. You’ll find amazing picks like this Alice + Olivia dress on sale!

Shop more sale finds at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Zappos 2023 Holiday Gift Guide has arrived, and it’s a great place for gifts. Check out the deal on this Michael Kors card case!

Shop more holiday gifts at Zappos here!

Cozy Earth

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Cozy Earth Black Friday deals are already here! Save up to 35% sitewide. This is the perfect time to grab one of the brand’s famous comforters as a holiday gift to yourself. Silk or bamboo viscose — you choose!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Cozy Earth here!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Skincare fans will lose their minds when they unwrap this iS Clinical Luminous Glow Collection. You’ll definitely earn the title of “best gift giver”!

Shop more deals at Dermstore here!

Amazon

Countless deals across The Holiday Shop! Shop our picks below:

Our Absolute Favorite Christmas Decor Deal: Building your own Christmas village? Big fan of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation? Add this Department 56 mini light-up garage to your cart for 62% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Stocking Stuffer Deal: Cute and effective, this Billie Floof Dry Shampoo will come in major handy. It comes in separate formulas for dark and light hair — 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Gift Deal: It’s on everyone’s wish list. Now is your chance to grab this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for 42% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Gift Deal: A hair tool upgrade is always appreciated, especially when it’s this Kristin Ess Hair 3-In-One Titanium Flat Iron — 45% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Bag Deal: Even when your gifts are taken care of, you can’t forget about gift bags. This Mjokoj 24-pack is perfect — 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Men’s Gift Deal: Help a guy keep his health and grooming products organized with this Vorspack Toiletry Bag — 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Pet Gift Deal: Don’t forget your fuzzy friends! Cats and small dogs will adore this Rellaty stainless steel water fountain — 30% off!

Shop more products from the Holiday Shop at Amazon here!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

