Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Target, Saks Fifth Avenue, Amazon and more!

Target

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Target has countless deals going on, including up to 25% off vacuums and floor care. This is your chance to save on an iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum!

Shop more amazing floor care deals at Target here!

Sorel

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Sorel just dropped new markdowns up to 40% off. This is the perfect opportunity to grab new kicks for fall. These zip-up Kinetic Breakthru Acadia Boots? Utterly obsessed!

Shop more amazing deals at Sorel here!

Urban Outfitters

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Select bedding is up to 40% off! Get your bed ready for fall with this printed Mushroom Cotton Duvet Set. It comes in three colors!

Shop more amazing bedding deals at Urban Outfitters here!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Dermstore has hundreds of beauty items on sale right now. Show your scalp and hair some serious love with this Virtue Dermstore Exclusive Scalp Treatment Kit!

Shop more amazing beauty deals at Dermstore here!

Revolve

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Revolve is an excellent site to shop for fall wedding guest dresses. We need to grab this House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Massima Midi Dress while it’s on sale!

Shop more amazing fashion deals at Revolve here!

Best Buy

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: You still have this weekend to shop the Appliances Labor Day Sale at Best Buy! Up to 40% off! We don’t know a single person who wouldn’t want this NewAir Countertop Nugget Ice Maker!

Shop more amazing appliance deals at Best Buy here!

J.Crew

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 50% off fall finds! This Ribbed Cotton Johnny-Collar Sweater-Polo is such a cute and colorful pick for the season. It’s 100% cotton too!

Shop more amazing fall fashion deals at J.Crew here!



lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Your athleisure collection is about to improve thanks to lululemon’s We Made Too Much section. We want every color of these Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pants!

Shop more amazing specials at lululemon here!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Up to 70% off designer deals! We can’t tear our eyes away from this gorgeous Alice + Olivia Breslin Printed Stretch Cotton Corset Midi-Dress!

Shop more amazing designer deals at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Outdoor Voices

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Pieces are up to 75% off in the OV Extra Sale right now! Check out this soft FreeForm Scoop Bra for smooth and snug support!

Shop more amazing deals at Outdoor Voices here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: This gingham Levi’s Cara Cotton Prep Jacket is the best lightweight layer for fall we could ask for — 44% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: An excellent anti-aging addition to your beauty routine, this CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum is so inexpensive — and now it’s 32% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Want your own coffee maker but don’t have much space? Make sure to check out this Chefman Single Serve Coffee Maker while it’s 36% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Outdoor Deal: Chill outside in style with the help of this Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair — 40% off for a limited time!

Our Absolute Favorite Amazon Device Deal: If you’ve been putting off buying a new TV, this is your moment! This Amazon Fire TV 40″ 2-Series is 24% off!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 25% Off! You Will Seriously Live in These Indoor/Outdoor Slippers This Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What is your go-to fall shoe? For many of us, the season is kind of an uncertain waiting period, as it’s a bit too cool for our summer shoes but not quite cold enough for our winter boots […]

Related: Shoppers Say This Needle-Free Anti-Aging Wrinkle Filler Is ‘Absolutely Magic’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to beauty treatments, we trust experts in the industry for their professional insight and experience. And no one understands the science of skincare like renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Pinsky! Together, he and Serious Skincare […]

Related: 17 Office-Friendly Pieces That Feel Like Loungewear Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Many of us have settled back into office life, whether on a full-time or hybrid schedule. We love seeing our favorite coworkers IRL and swiping any free leftover goodies in the break room, but one major downfall is […]