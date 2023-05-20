Us Picks! 15 Awesome Deals This Weekend That Could Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend! You made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite sites have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from lululemon, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Amazon and more!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: If you’re a skincare fanatic like Us, you’ve probably had a NuFACE on your wish list for years. Now is your moment! Save over $60 on the NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit. It’s technically $125 off when you consider the $309 value!

Check out more amazing deals at Nordstrom here!

lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Whether you need a trusty tank for the gym or just something cute and sweat-wicking for warm weather, you can’t go wrong with this lululemon Align Tank Top. Now on sale starting at just $29!

Check out more amazing deals at lululemon here!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Okay, there is no way we’re missing out on this Embryolisse Radiant Complexion Serum while it’s 50% off. For just $15, this French-beauty find could seriously plump up your skin and leave it silky-smooth!

Check out more amazing deals at Dermstore here!

Lulus

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Fun and flouncy, this Flirtatious Feelin’ mini dress is the type of piece you can dress up for a party or dress down with a sun hat and sandals for a relaxing day outside. Now 23% off!

Check out more amazing deals at Lulus here!

Spanx

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Spanx is currently offering 30% off select shorts, and the sale couldn’t have come at a better time. For something not too long but not too short, we recommend adding these six-inch Sunshine Shorts to your cart. Use code SHORTS at checkout!

Check out more amazing shorts deals at Spanx here!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Prepare to feel like a total queen this summer, as Saks has designer swimsuits and beach cover-ups on sale right now. We highly recommend checking out this floral PatBO Jasmin one-piece, marked down by over $100!

Check out more amazing swimwear deals at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Madewell

Our Absolute Favorite: The Summer Countdown is here, meaning you can take 30% off your purchase with code WARMUP at Madewell. For obvious reasons, we have our eyes on this sleek and sophisticated Goldie Midi Slip Dress, made of 100% linen. Only $77 with code!

Check out more amazing deals at Madewell here!

Target

Our Absolute Favorite: Wish you could relax in the water all summer long…in the comfort of your own backyard? Before you install a huge above-ground pool, check out this Intex Easy Set 8 x 30″ Pool With Vinyl Cover, now 30% off. It’s the perfect size!

Check out more amazing deals at Target here!

Gap

Our Absolute Favorite: As usual, Gap is always ready to deliver major deals. Ready to see your new go-to tank top for the summer? This Rib Halter Tank Top is up to 60% off right now!

Check out more amazing deals at Gap here!

Frontgate

Our Absolute Favorite: Frontgate currently has up to 50% off sitewide! Whether you’re enjoying some freshly-brewed iced tea or some homemade margaritas, a set of these Helena Acrylic Drinkware glasses will help complete your summer. Marked down from $59 to $42!

Check out more amazing deals at Frontgate here!

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: While these JoJowell Shower Steamers are an incredible gift, we totally recommend grabbing a set for yourself too — 46% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: You absolutely need to check out this The Drop Kaftan Maxi Dress as a beach or pool cover-up. Try belting it to dress it up for other occasions too — 45% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Memorial Day Home Deal: Finally, an air purifier that won’t be an eyesore in your home. This Bissell air320 purifier is smart too — 59% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Fitness Deal: Simply put, nothing beats the convenience of an exercise bike at home. This Bancon Spin Bike has eight levels of resistance and an adjustable seat — 37% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Decor Deal: Decor and aromatherapy in one! This Luubeibei Candle Warmer Lamp is beautiful and lets you fill up your home with a stunning scent, completely flame-free — 14% off!

See more amazing Amazon deals here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite product finds below: