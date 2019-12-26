24 Hours Only! Get a Top-Rated Weighted Blanket Starting at Just $30





The holiday season may be dwindling, and many of Us have left the comfort of our homes to return back to work today, but fear not — the shopping is just getting started!

This time around, it’s way less stressful — because now, it’s all about buying exactly what you want. Perhaps there’s something a friend or relative missed on your wish list, or maybe you realized you needed something a bit too late — but either way, if a weighted blanket has piqued your interest this year, then now is the time to buy.

Get the Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket with two duvet covers starting at just $30 at woot! Offer ends December 26, 2019 or until sold out.

The fine folks at woot! are always delivering jaw-dropping deals, and today is no exception. In an effort to beat the back-to-work blues, the site has launched a sale on the Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket. Originally, this top-rated Amazon item, which has snagged over 2,000 reviews (with 72% of them being five stars), was priced starting at $56, going up to $170. Well, not anymore! For today only, you can score this must-have starting at an extremely reasonable $30.

Now, if the concept of a weighted blanket is new to you, allow Us to drop some knowledge. The therapeutic blankets started making waves in recent years and have even nabbed wellness-obsessed celeb fans like Kourtney Kardashian. They are designed to deliver the best night’s sleep to anyone who suffers in that department (hint: that’s pretty much everyone). The proven calming abilities of Deep Pressure Stimulation create a stress-free environment, in turn allowing users to immediately feel at ease and drift off to a sound sleep.

While some popular weighted blankets yield mixed results, this particular model’s success lies in its Nano-Ceramic beads, which are evenly distributed throughout and conjure up the feeling of a “white, sandy beach.” Additionally, the Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket comes with two duvet covers — one for both cold and hot sleepers.

Nothing’s more frustrating than not being able to achieve an optimal climate when it’s time to rest, but with both duvet options available, any temperature concerns will be a distant memory! Reviewers have spoken out about the high quality, stating that it had an immediate impact on their sleep patterns — and that the benefits lasted even after months of use. One customer even stated that they have started to take it on all of their business trips, and said that the extra 20 pounds in their suitcase is completely worth it for the silky serenity this blanket provides.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with stress-related sleep issues, the Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket may be just the ticket to a restful 2020!

