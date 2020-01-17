Love the Western Trend? Here’s How to Add It to Your Rotation

The runways always bring forth a new crop of trends that are seriously lust-worthy. For the past few seasons, it was hard to miss the fact that western style was all over the place! It’s a mega-trend — these days, it’s everywhere from your Instagram feeds to the sidewalks, and we’re all wondering how to get in on the action.

If you’re looking to try the trend without going full “Old Town Road,” we’ve found the simple solution! The first step is to go ahead and take a look at this top-rated boot. Not only will this shoe help you put your best (and most fashionable) foot forward, it will allow you to do so without breaking the bank. Talk about the ultimate win-win!

Grab a pair of the INC International Concepts INC Fawne Riding Leather Boots, Created for Macy’s (originally $180) now with prices starting at just $90, available at Macy’s!

There are easy and affordable ways to step into the year’s most coveted style, and the INC International Concepts INC Fawne Riding Leather Boots are at the top of the list. We’re highly confident this well-reviewed pair will be the shoe everyone can’t stop swooning over.

So many proud owners are raving about how “beautiful and comfortable” this pair of boots is. The six rich leather shades available definitely aren’t hurting either! Each version features studded pull-on tabs that make throwing them on in the morning easier than ever. The very sensible heel is just the icing on the cake.

When we say “sensible,” we mean it. The 1 1/4-inch lift adds just the right amount of height to your frame without overpowering the look. Plus, if you’re hoping to wear these knee-high boots on your morning commute, you can do so without any fear of discomfort.

If you usually aren’t a boot person, go ahead and order a half-size up. One reviewer says it gives your “calves” a little extra room, without any pesky “gapping.” Also, for frigid temperatures like today, it will make adding a pair of fuzzy socks or fleece tights easier than ever!

The true beauty of this boot lies in its rounded-toe. It elevates the simple silhouette and gives it a sleek and sophisticated feel that is so in tune with all things western right now. Add a buckle belt or fedora to commit to the look, and come the warmer months, sub in denim cutoffs for your staple jeans. You’ll be stylish and prepared for any outdoor concert or backyard BBQ. When it comes to this boot, one reviewer exclaimed that she had “finally found a winner,” and we can’t help but agree!

