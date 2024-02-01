Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Like many women, I celebrate my natural curves. Yet, there are times when I crave a bit of shaping magic, sculpting my figure into smooth, long lines and accentuating my features. If you’re tired of splurging on shapewear that drains your pocketbook, I’ve uncovered the best-kept secret on the market that will revolutionize your wardrobe.

White House Black Market offers an exclusive line called Forme that sculpts, enhances and feels soft to the touch. Crafted from a high-performance fabric that stretches in every direction, it offers comfort, flexibility and support that “the girls” up front will appreciate.

It’s versatile shapewear that will transform your body’s appearance, and trust me, these tops will become your new go-to for every day of the week. They’re so lightweight and breathable, you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing them. The greatest perk? Many Forme items are on sale for a limited time! So, meet my top five faves — because they’re absolute game-changers.

1. Most Versatile: The reversible neck tank is a must-have with its two-in-one design, featuring both a round neckline and a V-neckline. Perfect for those days when your office crush unexpectedly asks you out for a drink and you want to spice things up in a heartbeat. (Just me?) It comes in nine different gorgeous hues that will look great however you decide to wear them.

2. Stand Alone: Searching for a wardrobe essential? Look no further. This elbow-sleeve top glides seamlessly on to provide a slimming, elongated effect — all without a cumbersome bodysuit. Perfect for the cooler months!

3. Feeling Boxy: There’s nothing like a square-neck cap-sleeve top to help you feel sleek and sophisticated. A five-star reviewer in her fifties swears by this top, saying, ‘The reviews are right! It is the softest, buttery fabric.” Wear alone or layer under your favorite blazer. Personally, I love matching mine with the brand’s relaxed blazer, which has plenty of give in the material.

4. Refined Fundamental: Designed with a slightly thicker material, this wide-ribbed tank displays a high neckline, making it versatile for transitioning between seasons as a layering piece or standalone tank. Purchase it in one of the iconic colors (black or white) or in what I consider to be a new neutral: sergeant green.

5. Top Headliner: Add a touch of Meg Ryan‘s classic style to your wardrobe by grabbing this sleeveless mock-neck top, ideal for channeling regal rom-com main character energy. It comes complete with discreet bra clips sewn into the shoulders to hide any straps that don’t want to make a supporting character debut.

