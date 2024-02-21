Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Wedding planning is such a special time for brides-to-be. Along with tying the knot and saying “I do” to the partner of their dreams, wedding planning also provides brides-to-be with endless opportunities to play dress up. Cake tasting, bridal showers and bachelorette trips all call for outstanding outfits (preferably in shades of white).

That being said, the majority of these occasions demand fresh formalwear. Think about it — white dresses for engagement parties and cute ensembles for rehearsal dinners are essentials for many brides. However, there are some cozy girl-approved items you can add to your bridal repertoire!

Put your new title as a wife on full display, courtesy of the Six Stories Wifey Sweatshirt. This adorable and comfortable crewneck sweatshirt is crafted from soft cotton. It features brushed inner fleece that feels like you’re wearing a cloud, so you’ll feel like you’re snuggling up against your favorite throw blanket when you wear it.

It’s perfect for traveling to and from your bachelorette trip or honeymoon. You can pair it with denim shorts and sandals when the weather permits, or even dress it up with a collared shirt underneath, leather pants and booties.

If you adore this top and want to make it a set, you can shop the wifey jogger pants separately. Plus, you can snag similar items for your lucky hubby!

One savvy Amazon shopper left a five-star review with a brief explanation of why the sweatshirt is so special: “I personally was gifted this sweater when I was engaged so [I] was thrilled to get this for a friend who recently got engaged.” According to the shopper, “The best part is it doesn’t say bride, it says wifey.” That distinction is important because “bride merch feels like a waste of money because that title expires after the wedding.” On the other hand, “this can be worn forever.”

Whether you’re a bride-to-be or have been married for some time, you can stock up on personalized merch to suit your style. This wifey sweatshirt is equal parts comfy and trendy, so you can serve looks and feel cozy at the same time!

See it: Get the Six Stories Wifey Sweatshirt for just $79 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

