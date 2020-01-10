These Top-Rated Wireless Earbuds Are a Fraction of the Price of AirPods

When Apple first unveiled its new AirPods a few years ago, there was a lot of controversy around the release. There’s no denying that the elimination of tangled wires was a good thing, but two tiny wireless buds are much easier to lose…and when they start at over $150, it’s not a risk everyone is willing to take.

If you’re either still too hesitant to spend money on a pair of AirPods or don’t want to pay to replace ones you lost or accidentally sent through the washing machine, there are other options out there. Big companies may not want you to believe that there are alternatives that are just as good, but nearly 2,000 reviewers are true believers of this pair, costing 80% less than the starting AirPod price!

Get the Letsfit Wireless Earbuds (originally $40) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Letsfit earbuds totally eliminate the panic of losing something so expensive, starting at an affordable price of under $35. Now, we know what you’re thinking. How could the quality possibly compare? Well, it does. This pair proves that expensive doesn’t always mean improved!

Reviewers are so pleased with how great these earbuds have been, reporting that the battery life is incredible and that their favorite music sounds phenomenal played through them. They note how easy they are to pair to devices, and that they fit so comfortably in their ears that they sometimes forget they’re even wearing them!

Get the Letsfit Wireless Earbuds (originally $40) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

These earbuds deliver up to five hours of playtime from one charge, but that’s without taking the magnetized portable charging case into account. With the case, you can get an extra 25 hours of playtime! There’s a blinking system to show how much battery life you have at any given time.

These Letsfit buds use Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, claiming to offer a more stable connection, zero transmission delay and low power consumption. The sound quality is notable, and that goes for anyone on the other end of your call too, thanks to the advanced, integrated microphone!

These earbuds have one multi-functional control button that lets you do anything from skip a song to reject a phone call. For now, though, the only button you need to press is the “Add to Cart” one on Amazon so you can grab these while they’re 18% off!

Get the Letsfit Wireless Earbuds (originally $40) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Letsfit here and other earbuds available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!