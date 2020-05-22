Get Into the Summer Mood With This Pair of Slimming White Jeans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to kick off the summer? We’re right there with you! In fact, we’re more than ready to embrace the heat of the season with all of the fashions that pair perfectly with it.

These crisp white jeans from Wit & Wisdom are at the top of our seasonal shopping list. They will provide a sleek shape and accentuate all of our curves — plus, they are on sale right now!

Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $68) on sale with free shipping for just $41, available from Nordstrom!

Simply put, these jeans have everything going for them. White denim is a staple for the warmer months — and while it’s true that many brands have their own versions, this pair is truly special. Above all, this style from Wit & Wisdom was designed to smooth and lift anyone who wears them. They have Ab-solution technology built into the fabric that gives you a streamlined figure. They have the ability to create the kind of body many of Us are working towards, and they are also super comfortable to wear!

These jeans have plenty of stretch to them, which is the main reason they are so pleasant to put on. The pant legs hit right at the ankle, and the waistline offers a slightly low-rise fit that ends just below the belly button. According to reviewers, they are one of the most comfortable jeans that you can own — and they are more than happy to sing their praises!

Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $68) on sale with free shipping for just $41, available from Nordstrom!

Shoppers say that this is a “solid jean,” and that they always turn to Wit & Wisdom when it’s time for some new denim to enter their lives. The fit is “great,” and they are the ideal warm-weather jeans. It’s widely accepted that white is the perfect color to wear when it’s hot outside. This color is reflective against UV rays, meaning that it doesn’t absorb the sun the way that darker hues do. Wearing white just fits the summer vibes! It’s finally bright outside, and we want clothes that are going to match the mood.

Find out what the hype is about by giving these jeans a try for yourself. They have regular and petite sizes available, and go up to size 18. There’s a strong fit for nearly every body type, and the stellar sale price doesn’t hurt either!

See it: Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $68) on sale with free shipping for just $41, available from Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Wit & Wisdom and shop all of the latest women’s markdowns available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!