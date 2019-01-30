When looking for the proper professional attire for the workplace, we’re often left resorting to Google. One of the most commonly searched questions is work outfits, specifically what’s appropriate and what’s not. The line between office-appropriate and inappropriate is such a fine line, and despite our best efforts, we continuously come up short.

The most impossible article of clothing for work? Professional bottoms. We’re right there with every other shopper when feeling frustrated while searching for the proper pair of pants. More times than most, we’re left feeling that there will never be a pair that works for work.

Well, that was until, now.

See it: Grab a pair of the solid Audrey Ankle Pant (originally $50) with prices starting at $13 available at New York & Company!

Regardless of the industry, we’re certain the factors that come into play when selecting a pair of pants are the same. Shoppers need a pair of pants that fit well but also function. Shoppers can relax and enjoy their time off. Instead, we’ve gone ahead and done all of the hard work.

When opting for the most functional and well-fitting trousers, the Audrey Ankle Pant is by far the best choice!

We’re certain the countless shoppers who left raving reviews were drawn to them for the same reasons we were. The ankle pants exude such a classic-yet-chic style. It’s as if they were tailor-made specifically for each and every single one of us. How fabulous!

The wear-anywhere pants were designed with New York & Company’s unique 4-way stretch fabric, which is a fan-favorite. For shoppers unfamiliar with the stretch fabric, we’re here to help! The fabric provides an ultra-comfortable fit while maintaining that sleek and even more flattering look. Talk about music to our ears!

We can’t help but mention that the super-versatile ankle pant makes going from the cubicle to cocktails just not chic, but comfortable!

The Audrey ankle pant is the gift that keeps on giving. The carefully crafted pants include a zip front with hook-and-bar closure and belt loops for when we want to add some flash to these trousers.

When it comes to pants pockets, it’s always a make it or break it scenario. If the pockets are too big in the front, it’s distracting and they look out of place. Other times, a pair of pants will have no pockets in the front which often times makes them appear less professional. It’s even worse when these same problems occur with back pockets.

The pocket predicament is often unattainable, but these ankle pants have the goods. The front slash pockets and the back welt pockets are perfectly paired. The front pocket is not too big, and the back is not too small. These pants go the extra mile with the darts below the back waistband which just adds overall balance and chicness to the entire look!

Best of all? There is nothing shady about these ankle pants, except the endless shades available. Available in 11 fabulous hues which include: blue blanket, gold exchange, grand sapphire, lavish plum, modern mocha, sensuous sand, soft lavender, sun-warmed rose, dynamite coral, woodland green and the classic black.

It’s virtually impossible to select just one color over the other, but if we had to make some helpful suggestions? We’d highly recommend the gold exchange shade. The toned down golden marigold is absolutely stunning!

If yellow is too much for some, fear not! Shoppers cannot go wrong with the blue blanket shade either. It is the most perfect periwinkle pastel color, ever. We can’t help but think how amazing this shade would be for Easter and throughout the spring months, but can seamlessly transition to colder months by pairing them with darker hues. Add a black sweater or a grey tailored coat! How fabulous!

With hundreds and hundreds of reviews, it’s safe to say these are beloved pants. Reviewers cannot stop complimenting the fit and feel of these pants and so much so, many customers went out to purchase an additional pair. It’s important to note that some customers said consulting the size guide for the perfect fit is key as these pants stretched over time. Many reviewers, though, said these pants molded to fit their body and looked like custom, tailored pants.

We could go on and on about how amazing these pants are but don’t take our word, take the hundreds of reviewers and purchase the super comfortable pants that fit perfectly!

Not your style? Check out additional pants available at New York & Company!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

