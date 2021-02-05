These Ridiculously Comfy Capris Might End Up Replacing Your Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This past year has truly been a moment in time for comfy pants. We’ve always loved them and we always will, but they seriously went from something we all wanted in our wardrobe to something we needed from March 2020 onward. Suddenly, comfy pants went from one simple category to an entire hierarchy — and we knew that if we were going to wear them all day, we needed tippy-top-notch pairs only!

Buying those tippy-top-notch pairs doesn’t mean spending more, it means spending smarter. It means being pickier. It means shopping with Us, because we’re always going to find those worthy purchases for you, taking the frustration out of shopping. This time around, we’re about to introduce you to the lounge pants of your dreams. You ready for this?

Get the Yidarton Yoga Capri Pants for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you currently consider yourself to be a leggings person, then these pants just might change your mind. We love our leggings too, but sometimes they’re a bit too tight — and quite often too see-through. These looser yoga pants are made of a soft, lightweight, breathable material that grazes against the skin, still complementing your figure while also giving you plenty of room to move!

These pocketed capris have a stretchy waistband with a drawstring, allowing you to adjust where they fall on your body. There’s some extra material at the crotch making high-rise wear easy-peasy, though you can always push the waistband down for a mid- or low-rise fit too. As for the length, these bottoms are cropped to hit a few inches below the knee, though this will vary slightly depending on your height, as with all pants!

These yoga pants are currently available in four colors. Yes, one of them is black! You also have two shades of grey, one more of a stone shade while the other goes deeper into charcoal region. Last is another classic, navy blue. You should have no trouble incorporating any of these colors into your wardrobe, whether you’re pairing them up with a sports bra, a cropped tee or a cute sweater.

We love it when cute styles come together with pure comfort to create pants like these. It doesn’t happen too often, at least not to this degree — and definitely not usually for under $20. We hope you love them as much as we do!

