



Basics may not always be the most exciting, but they are some of our most-used items in our wardrobe. When we truly have no clue what to wear, a simple v-neck tee and some jeans with ballet flats will always work.

Even though we can rely on these trustworthy items in the closet to save Us in a bind, sometimes we wish that they didn’t look so, well, basic! Luckily, we’ve just discovered this elevated item from Amazon that puts a fun twist (literally) on an otherwise simple top.

Get the Yidarton Women’s Long Sleeve Twist Knot Tunic with prices starting at just $12, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2019, but are subject to change.

This long sleeve tunic top from Yidarton has so many shoppers on Amazon giving it rave reviews. It’s a loose top that’s designed long and made for casual wear. It’s the perfect way to layer up for the fall and winter seasons that can upgrade a classic look.

What takes this top to the next level is the tie detail on the front side of the shirt that gathers the fabric right at the bottom hem. There are actually a couple of different options that you can choose here that all feature this unique twist. You can get the basic long sleeve, the long sleeve version that has a cold shoulder cutout on one side, the short sleeve version and the short sleeve option that has the cold shoulder cutout as well.

Get the Yidarton Women’s Long Sleeve Twist Knot Tunic with prices starting at just $12, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2019, but are subject to change.

Each choice is as fabulous as the next — and just as affordable too! While the cold shoulder versions may be a bit dressier, each can definitely be dressed up or down depending on what you pair it with. These tops could easily be worn with leggings, jeans or even skinny dress pants. They’re all super versatile and give this simple shirt a totally modern feel.

Also, 90% of Amazon shoppers have rated this Amazon top five stars or higher. In fact, they love it so much that they’re “ordering more” in different colors! They agree that it is “super versatile” and that the fun knot detail at the hem “totally dresses it up.” This Yidarton top definitely has Us excited, and we can foresee buying it in more than one color.

See it: Get the Yidarton Women’s Long Sleeve Twist Knot Tunic with prices starting at just $12, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more pieces from Yidarton and other Tops, Tees & Blouses available on Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!