Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we were constantly dealing with the stress of the outside world, our home was a safe haven. It was where we went to relax, to wash our worries away and take a break (or a nap). Things are different this year though. We’re spending so much time in our homes that staying home is actually becoming a cause of our stress!

When you add other personal, professional and global issues on top of that, sometimes all you want to do is escape for just a bit into your own world — and then return centered with a sense of calm. But how can you escape when there’s nowhere to go? You can sign up for Yoga International!

Get 14 days of unlimited streaming for free when you sign up for Yoga International!

Yoga International has over 2,500 reviews and has earned an overall “Excellent” rating, so it’s not like you’re taking a chance with yet another random YouTube instructor (or instructor wannabe) here. Reviewers say they “cherish” this service, explaining that it has taught them “discipline and perseverance in the best way possible.” We also loved to see that it “has been tremendously beneficial to [their] mental and physical health,” especially while their yoga studios are closed down due to social-distancing.

Yoga International has over 1,000 yoga and meditation classes, ranging from five to 120 minutes in length, led by over 500 experts, so you’ll definitely be able to find an instructor (or 100) you love practicing with. There are both live and on-demand classes too, with difficulty levels ranging from total beginner to advanced yogi!

Get 14 days of unlimited streaming for free when you sign up for Yoga International!

Want to dive even deeper? Apart from individual classes, Yoga International offers full courses and even themed challenges to help you commit and stay on track. Reviewers say you’ll find “every type of challenge/practice you can think of,” whether you’re hoping to build muscle, sleep better, calm anxiety or relieve pain. It’s easy to find what you need when you can base your search on class type, duration, body part focus and level all at once. You can even chat with a team member if you need suggestions or ideas, should you be dealing with an injury, pregnancy, etc.!

What we love about Yoga International is that we can do it anywhere, anytime. It’s available on Apple TV, Roku, fireTV, IOS and Android apps, so you can display your instructor on the big screen during the day or have their voice soothe you through the phone as you’re falling asleep at night. Try out as many devices and classes as possible during your 14-day trial; streaming is unlimited, after all!

You can cancel your Yoga International membership at any time, so there’s no reason not to try it out. We promise, there’s a high chance you’ll end up wanting to “namastay” instead!

Get 14 days of unlimited streaming for free when you sign up for Yoga International!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!