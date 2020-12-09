These High-Waisted Yoga Leggings Are Seriously Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How many pairs of leggings is too many to own? The answer, of course, is simple: The limit does not exist! While that iconic Means Girls quote gets plenty of airtime in our lives, it’s especially true when it comes to leggings.

At the moment, we’re prepping to take 2021 by storm — particularly in the fitness department. A new year is the best time to get motivated and back on track with our workout regimens. After all, 2020 has been all over the place — taking a break from the grind was beyond necessary. That’s why we’re in the market for new gear, and leave it to a pair of leggings like these from Yogalicious to inspire Us to step up our game! Even though we already have an ample collection of athleisure bottoms, these will still come in handy.

Get the Yogalicious High Waist Squat Proof Criss Cross V-Back Ankle Length Leggings for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and details accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Why exactly are these leggings so great? They may seem pretty basic at first, but they’re far from average! Our favorite feature is the cute criss-cross design located in the back. The interlocking pieces of fabric create a weave pattern along the waistband that’s incredibly flattering. It accentuates your curves in the best possible way, which is everything!

This detail makes this pair of leggings stand out, but their overall design is also worth raving about. These are truly top-quality leggings, and they’ve been dubbed as squat-proof by tons of Amazon shoppers. We even saw the customer photos to prove it!

These leggings are high-waisted and include a thick waistband which provides plenty of tummy control. They’re ankle-length, which is ideal for practically any workout. Whether you’re doing yoga, going out for a run or hopping on a Peloton, you’ll feel comfortable and confident with these leggings on. Oh, and did we mention how affordable they are? We want to get them in every color available right now!

