Upgrade Your Fleece Game With This Luxe Sherpa Pullover

The summer-to-fall transitional period is officially over and done. It’s getting chilly out there, and true autumn attire is in full effect! We’ve been eager to break out all of our favorite cozy outerwear, and now it’s finally cold enough.

One of our go-to jackets to rock if we’re stepping out in a casual ensemble is a sherpa number. The majority of sherpa jackets or pullovers are relatively straightforward by nature, but we have our sights set on this cropped version from ZAFUL!

Get the ZAFUL Women’s Faux Fur Pullover Half Zip Crop Sweatshirt for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweatshirt is the ultimate warm top that complements a pair of high-waisted jeans or leggings. Both the outside and the interior of the jacket have that soft and plush sherpa material we know and adore — but the way it’s cut gives it a more elevated aesthetic.

The hem of this pullover hits right at the smallest part of the waist, and depending on which color you choose, you can change how tight or loose the bottom fits thanks to its adjustable drawstring. We’re also swooning over the half-zip style with the fold-over collar, as it instantly adds some classic preppy vibes to this sweatshirt!

You can wear this sherpa over a tank or T-shirt — or even on its own. In terms of colors and prints, the variety is unmatched! There are multiple types of plaid, plus funkier finds like leopard print and star patterns. Of course, if you want to keep it simple, you can go for one of the solid shades that are all equally epic.

The pictures shoppers are snapping in this pullover are seriously adorable, and we also picked scored some reviewer tips ahead of making the purchase: The most common recommendation is to size up if you’re looking for a proper loose fit. After that, all that’s left to do is figure out which version of this sweatshirt is your favorite and add it to your cart ASAP!

