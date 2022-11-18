Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

A wise Marilyn Monroe reportedly once said, “Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world.” We agree! Shoes can make or break an outfit, giving Us a boost of confidence and a surge of support. New shoes always put a spring in our step, so give the gift of footwear this holiday season!

Picking out shoes for others can be a tricky task, so we mostly focused on footwear that has a flexible fit. And since it’s hibernation season, this list is filled with slippers and shearling shoes (including exclusive Uggs we’ve never seen anywhere else!). ‘Tis the season to be cozy!

Even though Black Friday is the biggest day for deals, we still found some early savings below from Zappos. These 10 popular styles are selling fast, so be sure to shop these shoes while they’re still in stock!

These Cozy Knit Slippers

Cozy-chic! These new Ugg knit slippers feel like a blanket for your feet. Featuring cotton-blend and purl knit fabric with sheepskin trim and sheepskin lining, these slip-on Uggs are the epitome of comfort.

These Colorful Running Shoes

Color Us obsessed with these Hoka running shoes! The Peach Parfait colorway is a pastel dream. Known for delivering next-level comfort and support, Hoka is one of the most reputable brands in the running community. And these sneakers earned a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting good foot health!

These Leather Loafers

Another must-have shoe style this season is loafers. And this classic pair from Sam Edelman doesn’t disappoint! The lug-sole platform style will put some pep in your step, elevating your ensemble with a luxurious lift. One shopper even said, “These are super-cute and I’ve had people ask if Sam Edelman loafers are Gucci.”

These Waterproof Sherpa-Lined Clogs

Sherpa-lined waterproof clogs for 50% off? Say less! These Hunter shoes are totally on trend this season. Stay dry in style with these shearling slip-ons! One shopper gushed, “I’m honestly obsessed with how comfortable these shoes are. I’ve been trying to find a style like this, and they exceeded expectations. I finally found my staple shoe for the fall!”

These Pink Heeled Booties

Pretty in pink! Make a major fashion statement in these leather suede boots by Sam Edelman. Add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe to get you through those dreary days! According to one reviewer, “These are both comfortable and beautiful. Love the height of the shaft and the square toe.”

These Sheepskin Mules

This is the first time we’ve ever laid our eyes on these Ugg mules, and it’s like finding water in the desert! But luckily for Us, these mules are not a mirage. For one-third the price of a similar style from Jenni Kayne, these sheepskin mules are a soft style staple! BRB, immediately adding these shoes to cart.

These Top-Rated Pointed-Toe Pumps

Elevate your shoe collection with these pointed-toe pumps from Sam Edelman! A timeless silhouette, these stilettos are surprisingly comfortable for high heels. This review says it all: “These shoes are amazing! Beautifully styled and unbelievably comfortable given the heel height.”

These Trendy Ugg Slippers

Quite possibly the most sought-after shoes of the season, these Ugg slippers are a celeb favorite! Easy to slip on when you’re running errands or lounging around the house, these indoor-outdoor shoes are everyday essentials. “These are the most comfortable things I’ve ever put on my feet,” one customer declared. “They don’t get sweaty or hot, and they are soft as comfortable and my feet stay the perfect temperature.”

These New Balance Sneakers

Kick it in these cult-classic New Balance sneakers! A favorite of fathers and fashionistas alike, even Vogue dubbed these shoes one of “the best supermodel sneakers under $100,” adding, “Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, and Bella Hadid have worn styles from classic Converse Chuck Taylors to Phoebe Philo-beloved Adidas Stan Smiths and grandpa-approved New Balance 574 Cores.”

These Moon Boots

We’re over the moon for these Moon Boots! These luxe winter boots feel like walking on clouds. One of our favorite fashionistas Paige DeSorbo has rocked these shoes on Winter House, so you know they’re on trend.

