Shop Now! The Best Zara-Style Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No need to wait until Black Friday this year to nab the most major deals of the season. Plenty of top retailers are starting the party early, letting the markdowns loose and the sale prices run free. Nordstrom, thankfully, is among them, with thousands of sale picks you won’t want to miss, whether you’re buying some stylish pieces for your own wardrobe or picking out a gift for a loved one!

Narrowing the choices down isn’t an easy task, but we decided to concentrate on Zara-style pieces this time around. If you’re into that aesthetic and love a good bargain, then get ready to fill up that virtual shopping bag with our picks below!

This Sweet and Satin Top

This long-sleeve crop top has an ethereal aura with its Pink Smoke satin fabric, balloon sleeves, dainty buttons and long lace trim. Romantic, sweet and straight-up gorgeous!

Get the Open Edit Lace Trim Satin Blouse (originally $59) for just $35 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Biker Babe Jacket

Whether you’re actually cruising the streets on a motorcycle or simply cruising between stores at the mall, this faux-leather moto jacket is an A+ choice!

Get the BLANKNYC Faux Leather Jacket (originally $98) for just $60 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Pretty in Plaid Dress

When we saw a boldly colored plaid print, Zara instantly popped into our minds. How awesome is it that we can nab this pink and orange beauty for barely over $20 now?

Get the BP. Print Long Sleeve Dress (originally $49) for just $21 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Fierce Leopard Blouse

Leopard print isn’t going anywhere. It’s all over Zara’s new releases, and Nordstrom has plenty to spare. This blouse caught our attention with its subtle ruffle details and shirred shoulders!

Get the 1.STATE Leopard Print Shirred Tie Neck Blouse (originally $69) now starting at just $41 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This ’80s-Inspired Sweater

We went searching for a color-block sweater and we ended up finding something so much better. You still get color-blocking elements, but this sweater also has bobbles and textured stitches and an overall design that’s so artsy we could see it in a museum!

Get the Madewell Grandover Bobble Pullover Sweater (originally $98) for just $65 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Cozy-Chic Jumpsuit

This satin jumpsuit could be a nap essential one hour and a night-out stunner the next. Add a belt to the define your waist and heels to zhuzh up the look!

Get the Socialite Washable Satin Jumpsuit (originally $89) for just $53 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

These Sustainable, Wide Leg Pants

Not only do you get the comfort and style of drapey, wide leg pants with this pair, but you get to check out with a great feeling too, knowing they’re made with sustainably-produced fiber!

Get the Caslon Elastic Waist Wide Leg Pants (originally $59) for just $41 at Nordstrom with free shipping!



Looking for more? Shop other early Black Friday deals at Nordstrom here!

