17 Zara-Style Pieces to Complete Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to get serious about preparing for cold weather. It’s already begun to arrive, and for many of us, snow storms could be popping up on the forecast any day now. Clear out the tank tops and summer dresses from your closet and make room for all of their wintry counterparts!

Okay, hold up. We’re going to need to actually do a little shopping before we have enough stylish pieces to pop onto those empty hangers. That’s where our most recent picks come in! We’ve chosen 17 Zara-style pieces that are going to make your cold-weather wardrobe chic as can be. Check them out below!

17 Zara-Style Pieces for Fall and Winter

Pullover Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love how this KIRUNDO sweater brings bold, colorful stripes to the design and yet manages to be seasonally appropriate. A wardrobe must-have!

2. We Also Love: This speckled Relipop sweater quickly caught our eye with its more subtle design. A perfect blend of fun and sophisticated!

3. We Can’t Forget: A little bit of snow-like sparkle graces the cozy fabric of this embellished Halogen sweater from Nordstrom. It has an outfit-elevating mock neckline too!

4. Bonus: The artful color-blocking on this ECOWISH sweater gives it a patchwork effect, letting you nail two trends in one. We couldn’t leave this beauty off the list!

Cardigan Sweaters

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This argyle ZAFUL cardigan could’ve been pulled straight off the Zara racks. A totally timeless pattern!

6. We Also Love: The puff sleeves and floral silhouette print on this Minnie Rose cardigan are the perfect pair. Grab it for 60% off at Saks Fifth Avenue!

7. We Can’t Forget: Don’t forget about wrap cardigans! We’re in love with this Auburet one!

Coats

8. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll never go wrong with something like this wool-blend Chouyatou coat. A versatile classic!

9. We Also Love: The faux-fur collar on this Bellivera coat is warm, cozy and wildly elegant. It’s actually removable too!

10. We Can’t Forget: Prefer a puffer? Go for a cropped version with this cute Blank NYC quilted jacket from Zappos!

Pants

11. Our Absolute Favorite: We are absolutely living for the ribbed pant trend right now. We want to live in pieces like these The Drop sweater pants!

12. We Also Love: Satin pants aren’t just for pajama sets. These Allegra K satin joggers could quickly become your go-to pants for fall and winter and beyond!

13. We Can’t Forget: These skinny plaid SweatyRocks pants are a super popular pick. Dress them up with a blazer or down with a band tee!

Accessories

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Cold weather doesn’t mean giving up your bucket hats! Just grab this soft, fluffy Starinee hat to keep the trendy look ready for the cold!

15. We Also Love: An oversized, plaid scarf is always an essential for Us this time of year. This cashmere City Scarf pick is shockingly affordable!

16. We Can’t Forget: Elevate all of your bundled-up looks with a pair of leather gloves. This Tory Burch pair even has a cashmere lining!

17. Bonus: Earmuffs are back, and these Simplicity earmuffs are going to earn you so many compliments. So cozy and adorable!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!