7 Zara-Style Finds No One Will Believe You Bought From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon is a go-to for countless types of items, whether you’re looking for holiday party supplies, stationery, books, kitchen essentials, pet supplies, electronics, frames, skincare, etc. You already know. But do you view it as the major fashion hub it’s become?

There are so many incredible fashion finds on Amazon, from huge-name brands to in-house exclusives, plus all of the smaller brands to discover and explore. If you’re looking to build out a Zara-style wardrobe without breaking the bank, we can’t think of a better place to shop. We picked out seven pieces we think you’ll adore!

This Cutout Sweater

Cutouts are popping up everywhere in fashion right now, and we love how narrow the cutout is here. It’s subtle yet powerful!

Get The Drop Nomi Cut-Out Sweater starting at just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Lace Kimono Cardigan

This sheer, lace cardigan is goddess-worthy, for sure. It’s floaty, it’s romantic and it’s intricately-designed. A gorgeous outfit finisher!

Get the Anna-Kaci Embroidered Lace Kimono Cardigan for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Twist-Sleeve Tee

Elevate your everyday looks with this tee. Its puffy, twisting sleeves have led it to become a number one new release, and now’s your chance to grab it in one (or more) of its 11 colors!

Get the Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Twist Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt now starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Leopard Cardigan

Leopard print is taking over Zara right now, and you can get in on the trend with this incredibly soft and versatile sweater!

Get the Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Leopard Jacquard Cardigan Sweater for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Sheath Dress

The ruffle sleeves on this dress are beautiful, and we love how it looks good with anything from tall pumps to low-profile sneakers!

Get the Lark & Ro Florence Ruffle Half Sleeve V-Neck Sheath Dress now starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Quilted Bag

Make this your new everyday bag and just wait as the compliments roll in every time you wear it out. The modern, unique quilting makes this a total eye-catcher!

Get the Ant Expedition Small Quilted Crossybody Bag (originally $35) for just $30 at Amazon! Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Teddy Coat

The oversized fit and gorgeous coloring of this teddy coat make it a standout in a sea of other coats. The fleece is so soft and cozy too!

Get the Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Coat starting at just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Explore all of Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

