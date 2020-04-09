We Found a Natural Hemp Hand Sanitizer to Order Now on Amazon

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

We all know that hand sanitizer has been in high demand for weeks. It’s certainly frustrating to find everything out of stock on the go-to sites when it’s time to replenish our supply. Of course, we want to make sure that medical staff and front-line workers that need these products the most have access to them — which is why Amazon has thankfully prioritized these organizations.

For the rest of Us, there are alternative sanitizing products out there that are just effective — and readily available for you to order right now! Take this hemp hand cleanser, for example. It contains the appropriate percentage of alcohol that’s recommended by the CDC in its formula, and has ingredients that may help boost your immune system in the process!

Get the Zatural Hemp 4 Thieves Waterless Hand Cleaner with free shipping for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Get it as early as April 15, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This hand cleanser contains hemp oil extract, which can reportedly assist in better fending off illness. Though we certainly can’t rely on that to stay safe, it’s always nice to incorporate wellness-focused items into our routines. As noted above, the formula features 62% alcohol, which is ideal — an effective sanitizer needs to have at least 60% alcohol to ensure that it does, in fact, kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria on your hands.

You can pick up this cleanser in a spray bottle or a gel formula. The spray version is made for carrying with you on the go, and the gel bottle can be kept around the house for your entire family to use. Both formulas come in 8 ounce bottles, and are available as a single product or a two-pack. We also love that this sanitizer utilizes a variety of essential oils and aloe vera gel, which are all super moisturizing and hydrating on the skin.

Amazon shoppers are satisfied with their purchase, exclaiming that it’s effective at killing germs and has a pleasant smell. They also note that it’s somewhat peppermint-scented — so if that isn’t your cup of tea, it may be best to keep looking for a better fit. If that suits your fragrance palate, get your necessary stock today before this hemp hand cleanser sells out!

