This Flowy Tank Top Won’t Cling to Your Skin on Hot, Humid Days

Humidity. It’s one of our worst enemies. The things it does to our hair and makeup are reprehensible, and that’s not even taking into account the pure discomfort it delivers. There always comes a point where you can’t tell if your skin is damp from the surrounding air or from your own sweat, and at that point, your clothes start to stick to your skin. Worst feeling ever? It’s definitely up there!

Sadly, there’s nothing we can do about humidity other than stay inside with the air conditioner blasting and the dehumidifier running non-stop. We’re not going to hide away indoors all summer long though. We have to head out into the world sometimes. That doesn’t have to be such a bad thing though. We just need clothing made for the challenge. Something that we won’t need to peel off our skin when the moisture starts to accumulate. We need a flowy tank like this fan-favorite!

Get the Zeagoo Women’s Flowy V Neck Casual Sexy Summer Tank Top starting at just $4 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This tank top is a number one bestseller on Amazon, and it’s adored by so many reviewers. It’s lightweight, airy and super soft, and its extra flowy fit will make it your go-to when the humidity starts to rise. The fabric falls away from your body, not toward it. It has soft pleats creating a natural ruffle effect, as well as an asymmetrical hem that helps air flow in through the bottom — all while looking totally darling!

While we love that this top is great for hot summer days, that’s not all we love about it. We also love the plunge of the V-neckline, and how about those double spaghetti straps? That’s definitely not a style you see often, but it’s one that will act as a compliment magnet, no doubt. It’s even cooler in the back, as the straps separate to give you both an over-the-shoulder look and a racerback look simultaneously!

This top is available in over 30 colors, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding one you like. There are mostly solid options available, but there are a couple of multicolor tie-dye variations too, keeping you on trend and bold for the summer. Wear your pick with anything from denim shorts to capris. This top is also a perfect way to dress up leggings! Win!

