Our Favorite Zella Leggings Come in Brand New Prints — On Sale!

Stuck in a work from home rut? It can be incredibly easy to fall into our lazy habits while we’re spending more time indoors and practicing appropriate social distancing. And we’re just being honest: One of the biggest hits that we’re taking right now might be in the physical fitness department.

What’s easier than working out from home? Online shopping from home, of course! You just may find that the extra push you need to get back on track with fitness lies in a fresh new pair of leggings. We’re currently gravitating toward this option from Zella that’s become a full-blown obsession for so many shoppers — and we were ecstatic to discover that they come in some seriously fun prints!

Get the Zella Live In High Waist 7/8 Leggings (originally starting at $59), on sale for prices starting at just $35, available at Nordstrom!

Not only do we have great color options to choose from, these leggings are also on sale! You can get a pair for less than $40 — and considering how high quality they are, this price is a steal! They come in a bright blue and vibrant green graphic prints, as well as a dark grey and a muted lilac shade. There’s a pick for everyone’s style — whether your fashion personality is bold or more subtle (which is completely understandable — especially if you’re in a perpetual state of Netflix and chilling).

These high-waist leggings have a large, wide waistband that perfectly cinches your tummy area. When you’re working out, keeping your core tight is incredibly important — and these leggings can help you improve your form, which can generate more positive results. They cut just above the ankle in a capri-style, though the legs are longer than other pairs that we’ve seen. We love the added coverage, especially if you plan to wear these leggings outside while running errands or taking a brisk walk!

Get the Zella Live In High Waist 7/8 Leggings (originally starting at $59), on sale for prices starting at just $35, available at Nordstrom!

Speaking of wearing these leggings out and about, they have two slip pockets on either side of each pant leg so that you can carry whatever you need. The pockets can easily fit your phone, though that may not be the best idea if you’re looking to wear these on a run. But if it’s a brief jaunt, they’re ideal! There’s also a hidden pocket in the waistband so that you can tote your credit card or whatever keys you need to have at the ready. We’re loving the versatility of these leggings, and they’re exactly what we need to get Us off of our couches!

See it: Get the Zella Live In High Waist 7/8 Leggings (originally starting at $59), on sale for prices starting at just $35, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Zella and shop all of the women’s fashion on sale available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!