Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New year, new athleisure wardrobe — that’s how the old saying goes, right? Whether you’re plotting a grand return to the gym or just want to make sure your winter fitness ‘fits are as comfortable as humanly possible, there’s no better brand to shop than Zella.

Nordstrom’s beloved line of leggings, tops and beyond is on sale for 20% off right now. But here’s the thing: Any savvy shopper knows that Zella’s stock sells out fast, so if you’re interested in scoring any of the below categories, get to it. Read on for the best Zella deals available today!

The Best Zella Deals at Nordstrom Right Now

1. 20% Off Leggings and Joggers

Our Absolute Favorite: Zella’s leggings are legendary — just take a glance at over 7,000 impressive ratings (75% are five stars). The Live-In High-Waist leggings are a Nordstrom staple thanks to their moisture-wicking fabric and no-slip waistband. They’re also sure to be one of the first items to sell out, so add to cart accordingly — previously $59, now just $47!

Check out more Zella leggings and joggers on sale here! Shop all Zella on sale now here!

2. 20% Off Women’s Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re embarking on a winter jog or simply want to stay cozy around the casa, Zella’s long-sleeve Liana performance T-shirt is a breathable option that will elevate any fitness fashion moment — once $49, now $39!

Check out more Zella tops on sale here! Shop all Zella on sale now here!

3. 20% Off Women’s Bras and Bralettes

Our Absolute Favorite: Who says sports bras have to be basic? The Zella Elevate seamless bra is decked out in adorable animal print dots for a fashion-forward gym moment that’s practically guaranteed to collect compliments — formerly $39, now just $31!

Check out more Zella bras and bralettes on sale here! Shop all Zella on sale here!

4. 20% Off Women’s Bike Shorts

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re gunning for the title of 2022’s princess of the Peloton or you live in a warm area, fresh bike shorts may be the move — and these high-waist beauties from Zella are stacked with handy pockets. Plus, they’re reduced from $49 to $39!

Check out more Zella bike shorts on sale here! Shop all Zella on sale here!

5. 20% Off Lifestyle Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: Pro-tip: Stretchy sneakers with flexible footbeds are essential for winter walks, brunch with friends and beyond. Zella’s lifestyle sneakers even inspired one shopper to head on a four-mile hike the day they arrived. They were $75, now you can score ’em for $60. Motivation!

Check out more Zella sneakers on sale here! Shop all Zella on sale here!

6. 20% Off Sweatshirts

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s official: The cutest crewneck award goes to Zella’s Jamie ink print French terry sweatshirt. One reviewer dubs it “as nice as the pictures,” so prepare to reach for this on rotation all winter long — was $59, now just $27!

Check out more Zella sweatshirts on sale here! Shop all Zella on sale here!

7. 20% Off Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: According to the brand, this longline quilted bomber is designed to be worn to and from the gym — but in our eyes, it’s ideal for any situation. It was $169, now just $135!

Check out more Zella jackets on sale here! Shop all Zella on sale here!

Shop the entire Zella sale here and save big on your 2022 athleisure wardrobe!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!