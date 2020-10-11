This No. 1 Bestselling Sweater Will Keep You Warm Outside and Cool Inside

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love layering when it starts to get cold outside. Not only does it often lead to a super cute outfit, but we can stay toasty as we enjoy stepping on crunchy fallen leaves and sipping our iced coffees even as the temperatures drop. The problem is the moment we have to step inside. The artificial heat is our worst enemy if we’re not prepared with a change of clothes!

Stepping into that heat often leads to redness, sweat and an overall feeling of overheating. If we’re somewhere public, we’re wearing a mask too, so we can’t even fan our faces properly. We wish we could tear all of those layers off. Those chunky knits seemed like a good idea before, but now they feel like fire. See where we’re going here? This fall and winter, we’re looking to eliminate this problem, meaning we need a sweater that can keep us warm outside but still let our skin breathe while we’re inside. It sounds difficult, but ZESICA made it happen!

Get the ZESICA Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Sweater starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you love that chunky sweater look but hate the weight of the material, this is the piece for you. It has that loose, oversized fit, with dropped shoulders and batwing sleeves to perfect it, but the material is super, super lightweight — it basically feels like wearing a regular long-sleeve tee. The material isn’t just a solid slab of knit. You can even partially tuck it into skinny jeans with ease for a very stylish outfit option!

Even the turtle neckline here is an upgrade from many other sweaters, as it stands away from the neck rather than clinging to it and causing major discomfort. The neckline is also ribbed, matching the cuffs of the sleeves and the hem!

This number one bestselling sweater is currently available in 13 colors, a few of which are color-blocked. The rest are all solids, and there are so many gorgeous fall hues, though we’re already thinking of the Mint shade as a go-to piece for next spring.

Wear this sweater with any style of jeans, go extra comfy with a pair of leggings or style it with shorts for a transitional look that actually works, weather-wise. You’ll definitely find yourself wearing it at home too for lounging around in ultimate comfort and sophistication. Now that’s a vibe.

