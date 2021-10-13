15 Adorable Products That Will Make Great Baby Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While many parents make baby registries ahead of the birth or inviting guests to a baby shower, not all do. Of course, there are plenty of other occasions when you may want to give a baby gift — and in those cases, it can be hard to know what to buy. This is especially true if you don’t have kids of our own!

If you’re in that boat and want to shower an expecting family with a too-cute-for-words (or useful) gift, we’ve got you covered. With the holidays on the horizon, we’ve rounded up 15 adorable baby gifts for you to shop below. Keep scrolling to check out all of the different products we’ve got lined up!