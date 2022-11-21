The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There are plenty of upgrades to staple gifts which feel fresh and new — and we have a plethora of different ideas for you to shop in our selection below! We’re completely obsessed with our roundup, since there are various options that suit a wide range of personalities. Read on and get ready to check some lucky gents off your list!

Credit: Amazon This Bestselling Everyday Flannel Thousands of shoppers say this flannel is a massive hit — and for good reason! It's super affordable, high-quality and there are so many colors and prints to choose from. A classic basic like this is always a solid fit in any man's closet! Get the Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt at Amazon!

Credit: Power Tech This Handy Extension Cord If you're shopping for a practical guy who's always fixing items around the house, a useful gift is a wise move. Case in point: This click-to-lock extension cord, which is insulated to withstand cold temperatures, will make an excellent addition to any toolkit. Get the DEWALT Click-to-Lock 50 Foot Extension Cord for $139 at Power Tech — use code: USWEEKLY10 for 10% off!

Credit: Kuhl This Sturdy Winter Jacket A lightweight jacket that can still keep you warm is what everyone needs to get through the winter season, so buying this jacket as a holiday gift is genius! It's lined with warm fleece and the exterior is water-resistant, which is ideal for rain, snow or sleet. Get the Kollusion™ Fleece Lined Jacket for $239 from Kuhl!

Credit: Geneverse This Useful Power Backup In case the power goes out in the home, this backup battery station can come to the rescue! If you're shopping for a handyman, they will love having this in their arsenal as potential tools for an emergency situation. Get this Best Deal HomePower ONE- Backup Battery Power Station (originally $1,299) on sale for $899 from Geneverse!

Credit: TickPick This Experience Gift Card Sometimes, the best gift isn't something physical, but rather an experience — which is what this gift card is for. TickPick offers resale tickets for everything from sporting events to concerts, and the best part? There are no hidden fees! The price you see is the price you'll pay at checkout — we wish every ticketing platform worked like that! Get the TickPick Gift Card for prices starting at $25!

Credit: BKE This Masculine Fragrance This scent is both masculine and sweet at the same time, which is very unique. You'll notice the musky dry notes and then top notes of lemon and lavender, so the cologne feels balanced and refreshing! Get the Amber Cologne for $35 at BKE!

Credit: Square Off This Electronic Chessboard We've truly never seen a chessboard like this one. It's the first-ever roll-up e-chessboard and doesn't even require a partner to play with! Complete against different opponents through the programming or play yourself to improve your game. Check mate! Get the Square Off PRO chessboard (originally $279) on sale for $248 at Square Off!

Credit: Vilebrequin This Textured Sweatshirt The feel of this crewneck is similar to an ultra-soft plush towel, which is different from many other sweatshirts on the market. The colors it's available in are also fun and fresh to boot. Vilbrequin is traditionally known for their high-end swimwear, so we can only imagine how comfortable and luxe this piece is — swoon! Get the Unisex Terry Sweatshirt Solid for $205 at Vilebrequin!

Credit: Marc Nolan These Spiffy Shoes Great shoes are a must for any upscale ensemble, and these loafers hit the mark! Though their design is classic, the colors used throughout the design give these slip-ons a fashion-forward touch. Reviewers are infatuated with all of Marc Nolan's designs! Get the Adler Chocolate Penny Loafers (originally $135) on sale for $108 from Marc Nolan!

Credit: Amazon This Travel Backpack This backpack is incredibly useful for anyone who travels a lot or needs a new work bag. There's an area to hold your laptop, plus other slots for tablets and other devices — not to mention a built-in charger for your phone. Get the Mancro Water Resistant Travel Computer Bag Daypack at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Infusion Kit Many whiskey gifts involve a decanter or set of glasses, but this one is a bit elevated! It includes a variety of flavors that you can use alone or blend together to infuse your whiskey of choice to create a custom blend. Get the DO Your Whisky Infusion | DIY Kit for Homemade Whisky Flavor at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Bedside Station Store his most important valuables neatly by the bedside with this docking station! It includes a place for watches and looks incredibly elegant and refined. No one who has this in their life will misplace a daily essential ever again! Get the T TARANTO Wood Phone Docking Station at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Elaborate Spice Set Grill masters will love the variety in this spice kit! There are tons of flavor combinations to use alone or mix and match with to create some seriously delicious dishes. Get the Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Ultimate Grilling Spice Set at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom This Yoda Waffle Maker We all have at least one Star Wars fan in our lives, and this waffle maker may be one of the only themed items they don't own yet! It's beyond adorable and practical too. Get the Disney Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Waffle Maker for just $28 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom These Ultra-Secure Earbuds If the guy you're shopping for enjoys a solid workout, earbuds like this pair are essential. They're super secure so he won't have to worry about any slippage, and the noise-cancelling capacity will get him fully in the zone. Get the Bose Sport Earbuds for $179 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Outrageously Soft Robe Who wouldn't love a robe as luxurious and plush as this one? It's built for relaxing and the feel of the material is like heaven. Chances are, the lucky recipient will never want to take it off! Get the UGG Novelty Turner Terry Robe for $138 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Unique Whiskey Glass The goal of this glass is to take any imbibing experience to the next level. The large wedge melts slower than other cubes, so your whiskey or other concoction doesn't get watered down! Get the Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge Glass for $25 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Shot Serving Platter Anyone who loves to host and have a good time will impress guests with this serving set! It comes with everything you need to present tequila shots (minus the liquor). Perfect for a party! Get the Picnic Time Cantinero Wood 10-Piece Shot Glass Serving Set for $58 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Nordstrom These Multipurpose Slippers These slippers are simply divine! The tread on the bottom of the shoe, thick sole and water-resistant exterior helps you withstand practically any type of weather. Wear them while relaxing at home or running easy errands. Get the SUBU Indoor/Outdoor Slipper for $60 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Simple Skincare Set If you're shopping for a guy who doesn't have experience with skincare, this kit is a strong starting point! There are just three basic products for the face and body which may improve the look and feel of their skin. Get the Kiehl's Men's Energizing Essentials Set for $40 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Amazon This Interesting Fact Book There are hundreds of pages of information in this book, which covers everything under the sun! It's a boredom-buster that you can always come back to and learn serious scoop to impress friends with or use in trivia. Get The Book of Unusual Knowledge at Amazon!

