Buying gifts for the guy in your life always feels like a simple task — until it’s actually time to shop. All of a sudden, doubt enters the equation, and it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what he may want (and will actually use)! There are always go-to presents which are reliable, but we want to make sure we’re shopping smart this season. Nothing that will collect dust in 2023!
There are plenty of upgrades to staple gifts which feel fresh and new — and we have a plethora of different ideas for you to shop in our selection below! We’re completely obsessed with our roundup, since there are various options that suit a wide range of personalities. Read on and get ready to check some lucky gents off your list!
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Credit: Amazon/Nordstrom
The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022
Buying gifts for the guy in your life always feels like a simple task — until it's actually time to shop. All of a sudden, doubt enters the equation, and it's hard to pinpoint exactly what he may want (and will actually use)! There are always go-to presents which are reliable, but we want to make sure we're shopping smart this season. Nothing that will collect dust in 2023!
[ami-related id="2452160" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/shop-with-us/news/14-advent-calendars-for-everyone-in-your-life/" title="14 Unique Advent Calendars to Gift Your Friends and Family" target="_blank" thumb="true" imgsrc="https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Advent-Calendar-Stock-Photo.jpg?quality=86&strip=all" imgid="2452409" format="standard" flag="" channel="6001"]
There are plenty of upgrades to staple gifts which feel fresh and new — and we have a plethora of different ideas for you to shop in our selection below! We're completely obsessed with our roundup, since there are various options that suit a wide range of personalities. Read on and get ready to check some lucky gents off your list!
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Credit: Amazon
This Bestselling Everyday Flannel
Thousands of shoppers say this flannel is a massive hit — and for good reason! It's super affordable, high-quality and there are so many colors and prints to choose from. A classic basic like this is always a solid fit in any man's closet!
If you're shopping for a practical guy who's always fixing items around the house, a useful gift is a wise move. Case in point: This click-to-lock extension cord, which is insulated to withstand cold temperatures, will make an excellent addition to any toolkit.
A lightweight jacket that can still keep you warm is what everyone needs to get through the winter season, so buying this jacket as a holiday gift is genius! It's lined with warm fleece and the exterior is water-resistant, which is ideal for rain, snow or sleet.
In case the power goes out in the home, this backup battery station can come to the rescue! If you're shopping for a handyman, they will love having this in their arsenal as potential tools for an emergency situation.
Sometimes, the best gift isn't something physical, but rather an experience — which is what this gift card is for. TickPick offers resale tickets for everything from sporting events to concerts, and the best part? There are no hidden fees! The price you see is the price you'll pay at checkout — we wish every ticketing platform worked like that!
We've truly never seen a chessboard like this one. It's the first-ever roll-up e-chessboard and doesn't even require a partner to play with! Complete against different opponents through the programming or play yourself to improve your game. Check mate!
The feel of this crewneck is similar to an ultra-soft plush towel, which is different from many other sweatshirts on the market. The colors it's available in are also fun and fresh to boot. Vilbrequin is traditionally known for their high-end swimwear, so we can only imagine how comfortable and luxe this piece is — swoon!
Great shoes are a must for any upscale ensemble, and these loafers hit the mark! Though their design is classic, the colors used throughout the design give these slip-ons a fashion-forward touch. Reviewers are infatuated with all of Marc Nolan's designs!
This backpack is incredibly useful for anyone who travels a lot or needs a new work bag. There's an area to hold your laptop, plus other slots for tablets and other devices — not to mention a built-in charger for your phone.
Many whiskey gifts involve a decanter or set of glasses, but this one is a bit elevated! It includes a variety of flavors that you can use alone or blend together to infuse your whiskey of choice to create a custom blend.
Store his most important valuables neatly by the bedside with this docking station! It includes a place for watches and looks incredibly elegant and refined. No one who has this in their life will misplace a daily essential ever again!
If the guy you're shopping for enjoys a solid workout, earbuds like this pair are essential. They're super secure so he won't have to worry about any slippage, and the noise-cancelling capacity will get him fully in the zone.
These slippers are simply divine! The tread on the bottom of the shoe, thick sole and water-resistant exterior helps you withstand practically any type of weather. Wear them while relaxing at home or running easy errands.
If you're shopping for a guy who doesn't have experience with skincare, this kit is a strong starting point! There are just three basic products for the face and body which may improve the look and feel of their skin.
There are hundreds of pages of information in this book, which covers everything under the sun! It's a boredom-buster that you can always come back to and learn serious scoop to impress friends with or use in trivia.
We get it — this gift looks very unserious because of its name... but we seriously LOL'd when we stumbled upon this deodorant and think it makes the perfect gag gift. But here's the thing: Reviewers actually swear it works.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!