Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Gift Guide

The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

By
Gifts-For-Men-Gift-Guide-Featured-Image
 Amazon/Nordstrom
22
podcast

Buying gifts for the guy in your life always feels like a simple task — until it’s actually time to shop. All of a sudden, doubt enters the equation, and it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what he may want (and will actually use)! There are always go-to presents which are reliable, but we want to make sure we’re shopping smart this season. Nothing that will collect dust in 2023!

Advent-Calendar-Stock-Photo

14 Unique Advent Calendars to Gift Your Friends and Family

Read article

There are plenty of upgrades to staple gifts which feel fresh and new — and we have a plethora of different ideas for you to shop in our selection below! We’re completely obsessed with our roundup, since there are various options that suit a wide range of personalities. Read on and get ready to check some lucky gents off your list!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!