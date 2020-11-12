15 Cult-Favorite Products Any Beauty Lover Would Adore for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Having a beauty obsession is a little dangerous. Don’t get Us wrong — discovering new makeup and skincare products is fun and exciting, and there’s no better feeling than seeing your skin clear up and your eyelashes start to lengthen and curl. The issue is that having a 10-step skincare routine and a 10-step makeup routine can add up. Fast. And that’s not even including hair products. Some say pain is beauty, but sometimes it seems like money is the main factor.

And so, we try to quell our beauty obsession, at the very least opting for less expensive products or a more minimal routine. Sometimes that ends up working just fine, but that doesn’t mean those cult-favorite, higher-end products disappear from our wish list. They’re constantly showing up in our mind (and in our Instagram ads). But are they realistic to buy? Not always. And definitely not all of them at once. But for the holidays? Whether you’re looking to gift yourself some fancier beauty or finally hook a loved one up with the products they’ve been yearning for all year long, we’ve put together the ultimate list to shop from. Check it out below!