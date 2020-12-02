Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Back in the ancient times before cell phones (JK!), pretty much everyone would wear a watch. Once everyone started getting their Nokias, Razrs and Sidekicks, however, they fell off for a while. At that point, they became more of a style accessory than a necessity for most people. But then the smart device movement started — and watches are now back and cooler than ever!

One brand that does every kind of watch right? Fossil. From classic watches, to smartwatches, to hybrid watches with straps and designs of all kinds, Fossil is your one-stop shop for pretty much any kind of timepiece. Whether you’re shopping for a parent, a grandparent, a friend, a significant other or simply for yourself, you’re going to have so many amazing choices at Fossil that will fit anyone’s personal style and preferences. The best part? The brand’s Cyber Week sale is still going strong through December 6, 2020! You can save up to 70% on select styles! Ready to see our gifting picks? Let’s get to it!