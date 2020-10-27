14 Celebrity-Loved Gifts for Holidays, Birthdays and Beyond

Vanessa Hudgens – ZShield Wrap

Hollywood has had to step up their safety game in light of the pandemic, and the ZSHIELD has become a go-to on set. The comfortable plastic barrier is designed to stop the spread, and it’s been seen on stars like Gal Gadot and Matt Damon. Hudgens has been spotted wearing the ZSHIELD on the set of Tick, Tick…Boom!, and it makes a great gift for a family member or friend.