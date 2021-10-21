Gift Guide: 8 Gorgeous Gifts for All 8 Nights of Hanukkah 2021

Grab the candles and the latkes, because Hanukkah is on the earlier side this year! It begins the evening of November 28 — but since it’s eight nights, the festive holiday doesn’t end until December 6. For many family and friends, this means eight nights of presents, so we wanted to have you covered (even if you’re grabbing just one)!
Hanukkah gifts can be anything, whether they’re representative of the holiday or person you’re buying for, or if they’re simply just great gifts. As long as they’re thoughtful! We’ve picked out eight for you below, from jewelry to tea — so check them out!