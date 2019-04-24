Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Skincare Brand Is Super Affordable

Duchess Meghan‘s perfectly polished beauty never fails to dazzle us. From her full brows to her perfected smokey eye and laid-back bun, her go-to beauty look dials back on the drama, but still makes a statement.

Our favorite part of her signature look, however, is her glowing skin. The royal revealed she always makes sure her freckles are visible through her makeup, so it’s no shock that the Duchess makes taking care of her skin a priority. One of her go-to brands for keeping her skin smooth and glowing? Tatcha.

The Duchess revealed she uses Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder as a subtle exfoliant, telling Allure that she loves the powder’s foaming effect. Her former makeup artist, Lydia Sellers, also revealed to People that Duchess Meghan loves the brand’s Dewy Skin Mist for a “really unique, fresh glow.”

If you were waiting to get your hands on the bestselling Silk Canvas Primer, now is the time! Scroll through for our picks and be sure to stock up!