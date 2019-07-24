The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 is finally live! Those of Us without the store credit card can finally take advantage of the huge discounts on designer brands, everyday essentials and plenty of gifts for friends and family (no one has to know we decided to cross things off our holiday shopping list months in advance, alright?)

The best part about the sale is that it has something for every kind of shopper. Want goodies to kick start fall fashion? There are plenty of booties, leather jackets and cozy knitwear marked way down. Still need a couple of summer dresses to rotate over the next couple months? Nordstrom has so many sundresses, midi styles and minis galore! There are so many awesome beauty finds, too, with plenty of exclusive kits, palettes, skincare and haircare to add to our vanities and ensure we’re looking our best.

If all that sounds exciting but overwhelming, not to worry — we got it all covered. We compiled a list of must-haves from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From supersoft leggings to cozy sweaters, we made sure that each deal isn’t just worth the price tag — it’s worth the space in our closets, too.

Scroll through for our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and be sure to add to cart before these start selling out!