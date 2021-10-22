Top 5

Stories

Holiday Shopping

21 Nordstrom Holiday Gifts We’re Nabbing Before They Sell Out

By
nordstrom-holiday-gifts
Holiday gift ideas. Nordstrom
7
podcast
Supplement_10.12.21_600x338

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We say every year that we need to get our holiday shopping done early, but this year, it’s actually really important. Great gifts are going to sell out faster, and the ones you do find may take a little longer to arrive in the mail. Plus, we always want to make sure our gift picks this year exceed the ones from last year!

Nordstrom has countless gift options for everyone in the family and friend group. We’ve picked out some of our faves below that we recommend nabbing ASAP!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!