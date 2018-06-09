Sprucing up your summer style just got sweeter thanks to the Outnet. If you’re looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe (or just want to invest in new designer pieces) the Outnet weekend sale is going to be the cause of some serious damage to your wallet. With over 4,000 pieces from Marni, Proenza Schouler, Alexander Wang, J Brand and more on sale for an extra 40% off, this sale is certainly not one to miss.

From trendy evening tops, chic shoulder bags, edgy sandals and more, this is the perfect time to update your wardrobe without breaking the bank. We’re big fans of silk-georgette mini skirts, one-shoulder blouses and cutout satin crepe tops. Be sure to shop the sale by June 11 to take advantage of the massive designer savings!

Keep scrolling for our picks from the sale of the summer!

Shop With Us: The Outnet is Having a Major Sale on Emilio Pucci Right Now