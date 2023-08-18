Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Bathtub Tray for Your At-Home Spa

Edited by Ashley Neese

A bathtub tray is an inexpensive accessory to make your baths more versatile, giving you access to keep books, drinks, and towels. The tray rests over the bathtub’s edge to provide a place to safely store your items without worrying about slipping or dropping them in the water. You can prop up your book or tablet, keep your favorite spa products nearby, and even enjoy a glass of wine while taking a well-deserved bath.

Bath trays come in various styles, from sleek and modern designs to rustic, vintage-inspired pieces. We’ll discuss the features you should look for when shopping for a bathtub tray and provide you with our top picks for the best bathtub trays of 2023.