The Best Bathtub Tray for Your At-Home Spa
A bathtub tray is an inexpensive accessory to make your baths more versatile, giving you access to keep books, drinks, and towels. The tray rests over the bathtub’s edge to provide a place to safely store your items without worrying about slipping or dropping them in the water. You can prop up your book or tablet, keep your favorite spa products nearby, and even enjoy a glass of wine while taking a well-deserved bath.
Bath trays come in various styles, from sleek and modern designs to rustic, vintage-inspired pieces. We’ll discuss the features you should look for when shopping for a bathtub tray and provide you with our top picks for the best bathtub trays of 2023.
Bathtub Tray Buying Guide
Choosing a suitable bathtub tray can make all the difference in your soaking experience. Plenty of options are available if you want to prop your book open or hold a glass of wine within reach. To help you find the right one, here’s a few things to keep in mind when selecting a bathtub tray.
Bathtub Size
Before purchasing a bath tray, measure the dimensions of your bathtub to ensure the tray will fit over the edges. Make sure it’s wide enough to comfortably accommodate you and any items you plan to place on it. A standard bathtub measures 60 x 30 x 15 inches. Most trays have adjustable bars to fit non-standard-size tub widths.
Tub Construction
Look for trays made of durable materials such as wood or metal that can withstand moisture and water. Some materials, such as bamboo or cedar, can look attractive while still being quite durable and naturally water-resistant.
Weight Capacity
Weight capacity is important if you want to balance items over water, like your laptop. If you have too much weight on your tray, one of the extended arms might suddenly drop into the bath!
Design
The material you choose will also affect the design. For example, some modern trays use metal arms to hook around the tub. We choose wooden trays because of their reliable construction. Wood offers a spa-like design.
Price
Prices vary on the tray's features, design, and design. Most options fall between $20 and $40. Never spend more than $60 on a bathtub tray - it won't be worth it in our experience.
Features
Look for extra features such as cup holders, hooks, phone holders, or storage compartments to add functionality and comfort when using the tray. As long as it secures properly onto the tub, it should not be too difficult to set up with these additional features.
Versatility
Many bathtubs have options for standing or lying down, accommodating different activities such as reading or eating while soaking in the tub. A flexible bathtub tray allows you to easily switch between both positions to take advantage of this feature.
Security
Ensure any additional grips or non-slip features ensure it won’t slip out of place while in use. It could cause damage or injury if items fall off the tray and onto you during use. Additionally, if trays are adjustable, they should have secure knobs or screws that keep them locked in place once adjusted to reduce the chances of slipping during use.
Stability
You want your bathtub tray to provide ample stability to hold items securely in place, whether still objects such as books or heavier items such as drinks, so you don’t have any unwanted accidents during use. If it secures properly onto the bathtub rim when placed correctly, this should not be an issue; however, it’s best to double-check before use, just in case!
Comparing The Best Bathtub Trays of 2023
XcE Bathtub Tray
Pros
- Sturdy and well made
- Slides open to expand and fold for storage
- Rubber under the edge prevents scratches
- Sufficient storage space
Cons
- Wine glass holder is only suitable for stemmed glasses
Bambüsi Bathtub Tray
Pros
- Sturdy and well made
- Slides open to expand and fold for storage
- Rubber under the edge prevents scratches
- Sufficient storage space
Cons
- Wine glass holder is only suitable for stemmed glasses
Sen Yi Bao Bathub Tray
Pros
- Expandable and fits tubs of any size perfectly
- Sturdy construction with splintering prevention
- No assembly required
- Space to hold different items
Cons
- It does not fold for easy storage
SereneLife Bathtub Tray
Pros
- Lightweight and easy to store
- Attractive and modern design
- Sturdy construction with slip guards ensures stability
- Great value for the price
Cons
- The packaging is doubtful
ROYAL CRAFT WOODBathtubTray
Pros
- Folds away neatly for storage
- Aesthetically pleasing, well-built, and affordable
- Adjustable for any size tub
- Dry net for reading a book
Cons
- No lock when it’s open
People Also Ask
-
Q: What are the benefits of owning a bathtub tray?
A:The benefits of owning a bathtub tray include creating a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere, safely storing items like books, phones, or tablets that you may want to use in the tub, and providing a safe place to keep drinks and snacks while bathing.
-
Q: Do the materials use to make a bathtub tray matter?
A:Yes, the materials used to make a bathtub tray do matter. You should look for trays made from solid and durable materials that won’t warp over time in humid environments, such as bamboo, cedar, or plastic.
-
Q: Does a bathtub tray need to be installed?
A:Generally speaking, no. Most bathtub trays simply sit on the tub’s rim without any installation required.
-
Q: Do I need special tools to install a bathtub tray?
A:No, you should be able to install your bathtub tray without special tools, depending on the type of tray purchased.
-
Q: Are there any safety precautions to consider when using a bathtub tray?
A:Always ensure that the arms are extended over the bath edge by three to five inches to prevent any accidents.
-
Q: What are the best ways to keep my bathtub tray clean?
A:You can keep your bathtub tray clean by wiping it down regularly with a cloth dampened with warm soapy water or wiping it off after each use with disinfectant wipes.
-
Q: Are there any special maintenance requirements for a bathtub tray?
A:Generally not – occasional wiping down with warm soapy water is all needed for essential maintenance. It is important to check periodically for any signs of wear or damage, such as cracks or warping, which could impair its stability or safety when in use.
-
Q: Can I use a bathtub tray on all types of baths/tubs?
A:Yes; however, check with the product’s instructions or contact the manufacturer before attempting to install it on your particular tub/bath for the best results.
-
Q: Are there any alternatives to bathtub trays?
A:Alternatives include over-the-edge shelves or wall-mounted organizers that can give added shelving space near the tub that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing while offering storage convenience and freeing up valuable floor space. Other alternatives include tension rod storage racks hanging from the top of your shower curtain rod and wall-mounted shower baskets for additional storage options near your tub or shower enclosure.
