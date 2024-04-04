However, not every beauty box is worth the splurge. Some companies have come under fire for promising beauty boxes that take preferences into account, then delivering a box filled with products the buyer didn’t request. The most common problem with beauty boxes is that customers receive products that aren’t as valuable as the box they paid for. To avoid getting a box that disappoints you, we suggest that you keep the following factors in mind.

Who doesn’t love receiving a package every month? A great beauty subscription box not only scratches that itch, but also gives you the chance to try new beauty goodies at a discounted price. You can get items for 20 percent off or more from the brands you know and love, like Paula’s Choice and Beekmans, and brands you’re just discovering.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Beauty Subscription Box

Product Size

What size products do you prefer in your subscription box? In general, you have three options: all sample size, a mix of sample and full size, and all full size. Boxes that contain only full-size products are usually the most desirable, but they tend to be the most expensive. Boxes with only sample-size items are the most affordable, but you’ll run out of products quickly. A mix of sample and full size products is a good in-between.

Customization

In an ideal world, we’d be able to customize all the items we receive in a subscription beauty box, but most companies are unable to accommodate this because of additional costs. Some companies allow you to choose a few products in every box, but the vast majority of subscription providers keep everything a mystery until you open the package. The best way to tell whether mystery items will have good value is to check out previous boxes and see what was available.

Type

There are a number of beauty box types available, including makeup-only, skincare-only, boxes with both makeup and skincare and bath-and-body boxes. The most common box type is a blend of makeup and skincare, though a few makeup-only or skincare-only brands exist. Generally, we believe that you’ll get the best deal if you stick to boxes containing a blend of makeup and skincare — or bath and body boxes.

Price

Creating a budget for how much money you can spend on beauty subscription boxes is important, because costs can add up quickly. The most affordable box in our recommendations is $7 and the most expensive is $130 per month. On average, you should expect to pay at least $20 for a monthly subscription and more if you want all the products to be full size or luxury items.

Value

What sounds more appealing to you — an expensive box full of luxury, full-size products or an affordable box full of one or two-use, high-quality samples? No matter your preference, the goal is for your monthly subscription to cost less than the overall value of the items inside it. If you can achieve this, then your box will have high value.

Customer Service

Unfortunately, many things can go awry when ordering a subscription box — the box gets delayed or never delivered, some items are damaged or some items are not what you requested. In these instances, customer service can make or break your experience. We made sure to look at reviews of customer service departments for each subscription box before making our recommendations.