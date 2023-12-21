Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress in 2024

Finding the Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety There are tons of CBD gummies for anxiety on the market, and navigating the endless options is overwhelming. To help you get through some of the products, we’ve compiled a list of our top CBD gummies for anxiety we know you’ll love. Our guide is an excellent place to start and will hopefully help you narrow down a few options to find the right CBD gummies for you.

How We Chose Our Top 10 CBD Gummies for Anxiety Several considerations go into choosing our top products, from different aspects of the manufacturing process to the ethos and intentions of the brand itself. Quality Sourcing and Processing The quality of most products depends on the quality of their ingredients, but that maxim goes double for CBD gummies. Hemp—the plant CBD is derived from—has particularly absorptive roots, which soak up everything in the soil around them, whether helpful nutrients or harmful chemicals. That's why it's essential for companies to use trusted farms and farmers who utilize safe—and preferably, organic—growing practices. Domestically-sourced hemp is particularly known for adhering to these high standards. But organic hemp is only one part of the process. It's equally important to ensure companies use safe and tested methods to extract CBD from the hemp plant and have these procedures performed by experts in an appropriate facility. Test Results There are ways to make sure CBD companies follow these standards, aside from taking their word for it. A number of lab tests are available to check the quality of the hemp being used, including measuring the amount of CBD in any given batch and flagging any dangerous substances that might find their way into the plant. Having these tests performed by a third-party, who are not connected to the CBD producers, adds an extra layer of assurance and objectivity. Yet, despite its importance, this aspect of producing CBD gummies is still technically voluntary for companies at this point. Obviously, the businesses that go the extra mile are the ones that stand out in the field. And posting those results online shows even more commitment to quality. Efficiency Anxiety can cause many disruptions to daily life and is difficult enough to deal with on its own. And gambling on a product that doesn't work can only add to anxiety levels. That's why efficiency is a paramount concern. Lab results are certainly one way to ensure a product is safe and will do what it says it will. But the old word-of-mouth method is also useful, with verified online reviews shedding light on what customers thought was worthwhile—or not—about the brand or product. Ingredient Integrity When talking about the best CBD gummies, the number one ingredient to think about is hemp. Since the plant can so easily absorb dangerous chemicals in the soil, it's particularly important to ensure it was grown without pesticides and using organic processes. Yet, hemp is not the only ingredient in CBD gummies for anxiety. Often, there are a number of other things in the mix to add color, flavor, or other nutritional perks. And it's equally important to make sure these ingredients are all-natural or organic when possible, especially considering how many botanical solutions there are for things like creating better taste and texture. Mission-Driven Brands While CBD is now technically legal to add to any number of products, the landscape of the CBD market is still widely unregulated—and left wide-open to schemers and get-rich-quick brands hoping to cash in on a trend. One way to weed out these less-ethically minded companies is to look for brands that focus on a bigger mission. The desire to help people, pets, and the planet can speak volumes about why someone got into the business at all—and the type of quality they'll likely strive for in their products.

How Does CBD Help With Anxiety? There are so many health claims related to CBD products that many people may think they're untrue or an exaggerated bit of marketing. But the chemical compound is actually pretty miraculous, thanks to how it interacts with the body. Scientifically known as cannabidiol, CBD is a type of plant-based compound called a cannabinoid, and these chemicals interact directly with something in the body called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Made up of a network of sensors, the ECS covers nearly every part of the body, monitoring everything from temperature to hormone levels to help keep the body in a state of internal balance, called stasis. And while scientists are still figuring out the specifics, it appears that CBD works directly with these ECS receptors, helping the endocannabinoid system function faster and better overall. Since the ECS is so expansive, CBD can help fine-tune the body's internal mechanisms for responding to nearly everything, from dry skin to depression. And when it comes to reducing anxiety, the internal system can help in two ways. First, endocannabinoid system receptors can help ensure hormone levels are balanced to promote better mental health. And the system also speaks to the muscles of the body, helping keep them relaxed, which signals to the brain that everything's alright, leading to a cascade of other hormones that help promote peace and calmness.

How to Choose CBD Gummies for Anxiety When picking the best CBD gummies for anxiety, there are several factors to keep in mind. Potency First, you'll want to consider the potency of the product. Figuring out strength can be particularly confusing when it comes to CBD products—especially tinctures—as some math is needed to determine how much CBD is in each drop or bottle. Luckily, most CBD gummies are much easier to gauge, with every gummy containing the same amount of CBD. But you should still consider how much CBD you want or need in your routine overall. Dosage Dosage recommendations vary by product and by person. You may want to talk to a doctor or other professional before starting a routine, especially if you already take medication or have other health conditions. Type of CBD You'll also want to consider whether CBD isolate, full spectrum CBD, or broad spectrum CBD is best for you. (Learn more about these types of gummies for anxiety below.) Other Factors Otherwise, aside from ensuring a brand is doing its best to create a safe product, it's important to consider factors like cost, taste, and what type of CBD gummies work best for your routine. Shopping around is the best way to ensure you're getting the best CBD gummies for you.

Taking CBD Gummies for the First Time With so many products and potentially conflicting information out there, taking CBD can be just as intimidating as it is beneficial. But there are some tips that might make the practice easier to start. Figuring out dose strength and options can be particularly confusing. The compound is typically measured out in milligrams. Anything up to 10 mg represents a more beginner dose, 20-40 mg of CBD marking a more intermediate amount, and anything higher than that is typically considered a more potent punch. Of course, other factors like individual physiology and tolerance can come into play when determining how much CBD you should take. But it's best to start by following the dosing instructions provided by the company. Still, even when you're taking the correct amount of CBD, you very likely may not feel the product at all. In fact, this is most people's misconception when it comes to taking CBD. Some people may feel a slight sense of euphoria or a small body high. This can come from other parts of the hemp plant in CBD products—including, sometimes, small amounts of THC—but by and large, cannabidiol doesn't have any physical effects. That's because CBD itself isn't a narcotic; the body's response to being more in balance is what typically produces these feel-good results. But reaching that can also take time, with some experts estimating it takes as long as 3 weeks of daily use for CBD to make its full impact.