The Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture to Fit Any Space and Style
Finding the best place to buy patio furniture can feel daunting. It’s hard to discover exactly what you want at a walk-in warehouse, though you can inspect an item with your own eyes to get a sense of its quality and durability. Online stores prevent you from seeing furniture in person and shipping can take a while, but you can find precisely what you want from the comfort of your own home.
But narrowing your choices to online shopping or in-person shopping is only half the battle. Delivery and return policies can become quite the headache, too. Is there any retailer that ticks all the boxes — good customer service, impressive selection, flexible policies and fair pricing? While no patio furniture store is perfect, there are many we’d recommend depending on your tastes and priorities. We’ve rounded up the best places to buy patio furniture to help make the process a little easier, basing our recommendations on selection, quality, materials, sustainability, price, shipping and return guidelines, customer service and style.
The 21 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture
Finding the Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture
With the right furniture, your backyard could become the best “room” in your home. High-quality seating, tables and statement pieces can make a space feel inviting and relaxing, allowing you to host family and friends in style. And if the furniture is durable, you won’t have to replace it for a decade.
Unfortunately, there’s no getting around the price of a fully-furnished patio. We understand how important it is to get it right the first time so you don’t have to make expensive returns or go back to the drawing board. Below, learn what we considered before making our recommendations on the best places to buy patio furniture.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture
Quality
Quality was the first factor we considered when making our recommendations. Is the furniture designed to last, or is it likely to break or chip within the first year of use? We also think a product should be structurally sound and relatively simple to maintain. These qualities can help a piece of furniture withstand outdoor conditions.
Style
Style is subjective, and it’s important that the retailer you’re visiting has furniture that suits your tastes. We made sure to include stores with a variety of furniture styles in our recommendations, from modern to mid-century to traditional to vintage. Some retailers have an impressive selection of styles, while others focus on one style but offer many different designs in that aesthetic realm.
Warranty
Patio furniture is a big purchase, and a furniture warranty tells you that a company is certain its products will perform well over a long period of time. However, some add-on warranties are not worth the additional cost if they have limited coverage. We reviewed the warranties offered by the stores in our recommendations to determine their value. Note that some of the stores we recommend don’t sell furniture warranties.
Shipping and Return Policies
We believe that examining a store’s shipping and return policies is crucial before making any purchases. A good policy should leave you with some flexibility for returns, and an excellent policy will offer free shipping and free return shipping. White glove services (in-home shipping with packaging removal) are usually worth it, though these can also get too expensive.
Price
Patio furniture is a big investment, but you can still find a good deal at esteemed furniture stores. Here’s what to expect: A patio set can range between $500 and $15,000, and an individual piece (such as a chair or a table) usually costs between $50 and $5,000.
What Are the Different Types of Places to Buy Patio Furniture?
Outdoor Furniture Stores
Outdoor furniture stores like Fortunoff are the most traditional places to shop for patio furniture. These stores place an emphasis on in-person shopping, though they all have websites where you can order products online or place a request for pickup. Sales representatives at outdoor furniture stores can help you pick a style and base material that goes well with your aesthetic and lifestyle.
Department Stores
Department stores often have a section dedicated to patio furniture. Furniture sets at these in-person retailers are usually decent quality, and they’re convenient to buy. However, they tend to feel uninspired and the quality varies.
Home Improvement and Warehouse Stores
Home improvement and warehouse stores such as Home Depot and Costco also have a section dedicated to patio furniture, though it tends to include a broader selection of furniture than department stores. If you’re shopping on a tight budget, these retailers are a great option, and you can often find large sets for under $3,000. At the same time, the style of the furniture at these stores is limited.
Online Furniture Stores
Online furniture stores don’t just allow you to shop from the comfort of your own home. They often sell unique items you won’t be able to find at in-person department, home improvement and warehouse stores. Plus, the items are usually made of high-quality materials that are easy to maintain. On the other hand, shipping and delivery charges can get quite expensive.
Best Overall: Polywood
Pros
- Made from recycled plastics
- All-weather furniture
- Great selection
Cons
- Items must be returned in original packaging
- Selection is not as vast as other furniture stores
Not all patio furniture can withstand heavy rain and general bad weather, but Polywood can. The company uses recycled plastics to make its all-weather furniture, and its selection is excellent. (Styles are sorted into transitional, classic and modern.) We also love that Polywood offers free ground shipping within the contiguous United States on every order. Returns are also free as long as you send back items within 30 days of receipt. As for warranties, Polywood guarantees its products will be free from material defects for 20 years (though they do have exceptions).
The downsides (which were hard to find): Items must be returned in original packaging and in resellable condition, though you may be able to get Polywood to re-pack items on your behalf for a fee. In addition, the selection is not as extensive as other online furniture stores and in-person warehouses.
Best Selection: Frontgate
Pros
- Impressive selection
- Classic, fresh feel
- 10-year warranty on all products
Cons
- No free shipping
- No free return shipping
What put Frontgate at the top of our recommendations? We love that it offers a huge selection, and that it’s easy to sort through options and apply search filters on the website. We also like that the style of every furniture set has a classic yet fresh feel. Customer service gets excellent reviews, and all items come with a 10-year warranty.
However, Frontgate does not offer free shipping, though the company is upfront about its shipping and delivery charges. Returns are accepted within 90 days for a full refund, though you must pay return shipping and handling fees.
Best Online: Pottery Barn
Pros
- Classic styles
- Wide selection
- White glove delivery at set rate
Cons
- No free shipping
- No free returns
- No furniture warranties
If you’re looking for classic, sleek furniture at a reasonable price, we recommend Pottery Barn. We love that it’s easy to sort through items online based on material, color, patio area and price. We also like that Pottery Barn offers white glove delivery for a set rate, though the rate increases depending on the cost of the order and the location.
However, Pottery Barn does not offer free shipping, rather, it charges a certain amount based on price and shipping speed. It also doesn’t offer free returns for furniture, and you cannot return furniture to an in-person store. Furniture warranties are not available at this store either.
Best In-Person: Fortunoff
Pros
- Price matching
- Wide array of products and styles
- Free shipping over $75
Cons
- May need to pay return shipping
- Return items must be unopened
If you prefer shopping for patio furniture in person (we don’t blame you!), we recommend trying a Fortunoff showroom. The entire store is dedicated to outdoor furniture and appliances, so it offers a wide array of products and styles. We also like that the website makes it easy to sort through and purchase items. Prices are standard with a few great deals and a few expensive items. In addition, Fortunoff does price matching so you can get the best deal.
The downsides: While ground shipping over $75 is free, returns are tricky. Fortunoff accepts returns within 30 days for a full refund (minus shipping costs, unless the item is defective or you received the wrong product), but the items must be unopened.
Best Bang for Your Buck: Wayfair
Pros
- Great for large furniture sets
- Impressive selection
- Free shipping over $35
Cons
- Must disassemble items before returning
- May need to pay return shipping
If you need to buy a large patio furniture set or dining set at a good price, Wayfair is the place to shop. It offers an impressive selection of sets in a variety of materials and styles, all of which are high quality. We also like that Wayfair offers free shipping on most orders over $35.
While Wayfair accepts returns within 30 days for a full refund, you must disassemble items before returning them. You may also need to pay return shipping depending on the shipment method.
Best Return Policy: Costco
Pros
- Durable, high quality
- White glove delivery available
- Full refund within 90 days
Cons
- Pricey
- Popular sets often sold out
- Shipping is not free
Return policies come in handy when you want to test out furniture without committing to it. If you like the security of a good return policy, we recommend shopping at Costco. The warehouse has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can return any product within 90 days for a full refund, no questions asked. For an extra fee, Costco also offers white glove delivery, which includes in-home delivery and removal of all packaging materials. Though we should note: Costco furniture is high quality and durable, so we don’t think you’ll want to return anything.
While Costco is known for offering great deals, its furniture isn’t cheap. In addition, popular sets are often sold out, and furniture shipping is not free.
Best Shipping Policy: Neighbor
Pros
- Sustainable
- Free 45-day returns
- Free shipping
Cons
- Expensive
- Shipping time varies
- Pricey white glove delivery
What we like about Neighbor: The company sells timeless, high-quality pieces with a sleek, modern feel. We also love that shipping is free within the contiguous US, as each piece of furniture is designed to be flat packed into a small box. The return policy is also longer than most at 45 days. The best part? If you want to return items, you can return them at no additional cost without having to reassemble. That’s because Hi Neighbor partners with FloorFound, a returns provider that re-homes gently-used furniture.
The downsides: Neighbor’s pieces are quite expensive. In addition, shipping time varies depending on the product, with some products taking several weeks. Neighbor’s white glove delivery service is also pricey compared to that of other stores.
Best Splurge: Article
Pros
- High quality
- In-room delivery available
- Free exchanges within 30 days
Cons
- Shipping only free on $999+ deliveries
- No free return shipping
- Expensive
What we love about Article: The company offers contemporary, mid-century and modern patio furniture made of high quality materials. We also like that Article offers in-room delivery and in-room delivery plus assembly for additional fees ($119 or $199, respectively). Even better, the company offers free exchanges (including exchange shipping) within 30 days of delivery on your first exchange. Another bonus: All the terms and conditions for delivery and returns are clearly stated in the online help center and easy to sort through.
However, front-door shipping is only free on $999+ deliveries. Orders under $999 have a $19 shipping fee, and return shipping costs $19 for smaller items and $49 for larger ones.
Best Sustainable: Masaya Company
Pros
- Company manages reforestation projects
- Modern, minimalist feel
- High quality wood
Cons
- Limited selection
- No free shipping
- Short refund window + restocking fee
If you’re looking for a company that focuses on sustainability from manufacturing to shipping, we recommend the Masaya Company. Each piece of furniture is made from trees grown from the company’s own reforestation projects, which have helped plant over 1.2 million trees to date. The furniture has a modern, minimalist feel, and prices are on par with luxury furniture companies.
What could be improved: Masaya Company charges shipping, though it isn’t clear how much shipping will cost. Upgraded delivery service (ie. in-home delivery) costs more, though you have to message the company for more information. In addition, Masaya Company has a very short refund window (seven days) and deducts the cost of shipping plus a 15% restocking fee.
Best for Large Matching Sets: West Elm
Pros
- Sustainably sourced wood
- Classy, elegant styles
- 30 day returns for full refund
Cons
- No free shipping
- May be responsible for return shipping costs
Looking for a patio set that can seat a large group of guests? If so, try West Elm. The company sells classy, elegant patio furniture made of high quality materials, and styles include both classic and modern. We also like that West Elm offers 30-day returns and white glove delivery, though the charge varies by the order price and distance from the closest West Elm warehouse.
On the other hand, West Elm doesn’t offer free shipping over a certain threshold, and shipping gets pricey. Fortunately, it does offer doorstep delivery (you bring the furniture into the house yourself) for a lower cost. You may also be responsible for return shipping costs depending on your reason for return.
Best Responsible: Joybird
Pros
- Responsibly sourced materials
- Clean, modern style
- Easy to sort through products
Cons
- No free shipping over a certain threshold
- Not all furniture eligible for white glove delivery
- No free returns + restocking feebg-best-places-to-buy-patio-furniture-20
What we like about Joybird: The company creates furniture made with sustainably sourced materials, such as reclaimed wood and synthetic fiber made from recycled water bottles. It also offers a decent selection of clean, modern patio furniture.
Note that Joybird does not offer free shipping over a certain threshold, and the cost of flat rate shipping depends on your zip code. In addition, not all furniture is eligible for white glove delivery, even if you’re willing to pay for it. Joybird also deducts shipping charges and a 25% restocking fee from returns.
Best Modern: Tupelo Goods
Pros
- Waterproof, submersible furniture
- Functional statement pieces
- Only charged exact shipping costs
Cons
- Ground shipping gets expensive
- No free returns
- Restocking fee
Looking for modern, functional statement pieces that will stand the test of time? If so, consider Tupelo Goods. Every piece of patio furniture is made of polyethylene, the same material used for kayaks and coolers. In addition, all chairs are submersible — you can put them in the pool if you so choose! Lastly, we like that Tupelo Goods only charges exact shipping costs and no more, meaning they do not make a profit off of shipping charges.
Of course, ground shipping can still get expensive, especially if you have a large shipment. In addition, Tupelo Goods deducts the cost of shipping and a 10% restocking fee from returns, which must be sent back within 30 days of the delivery date.
Best Resort Style: Soho Home
Pros
- Cushioned, comfortable eating
- Conversation starter pieces
- Sleek, luxurious feel
Cons
- Expensive shipping
- White glove service is expensive compared to other companies
- Must repack returns
For a sleek, luxurious feel in your backyard or around the pool, Soho Home is the ideal store. It offers high quality pieces that are sure to start a conversation with your guests, and seating is known for its comfort.
However, Soho Home uses FedEx for shipping, which gets very expensive (items under 22 pounds cost $14.95 to ship). Large items are shipped using a white glove service, which is more expensive than that of other companies. You are also responsible for repacking returns (whether you are shipping them or dropping them off at a store), and returns must be in perfect condition.
Best Minimalist Style: CB2
Pros
- High quality
- Durable
- Comfortable seating
Cons
- Limited styles
- No free shipping
- No free return shipping
As the sister brand of Crate & Barrel, CB2 offers high-quality and durable products. It’s different, however, in its style, which is clean and minimalist. Still, pieces have a luxurious feel and seating is comfortable.
Bear in mind that CB2 charges shipping fees for all items, and the price varies depending on the order’s total price and the speed of shipping. The in-home delivery fees are also expensive when compared to the fees set by other stores. Lastly, CB2 offers full refunds within 30 days of receipt but deducts the cost of return shipping.
Best Vintage: Etsy
Pros
- Support small business
- Unique pieces you won’t find anywhere else
Cons
- Hard to find large furniture sets
- Shipping costs vary
- Can be difficult to find exactly what you want
If you want a truly unique feel to your patio furniture and enjoy supporting small businesses, we recommend shopping on Etsy. The online marketplace allows artists to sell patio furniture directly to buyers, and the possibilities are endless. Patio furniture on Etsy includes vintage pieces, custom designs created out of recycled materials, traditional furniture and more.
However, it can be hard to find furniture sets that accommodate large groups of people. Shipping costs and speed also vary from seller to seller, as do return policies, so it’s important to check out the terms and conditions of every Etsy piece before buying.
Best for Statement Pieces: Lulu and Georgia
Pros
- Modern, minimalist styles
- High quality
- Complimentary return shipping
Cons
- Expensive
- No free shipping
- Pricey white glove delivery service
Looking for unique pieces that can start a conversation but still compliment the style of your other furniture? If so, we recommend Lulu and Georgia. The online retailer sells functional, modern and minimalist pieces that are high quality and durable. Note: While Lulu and Georgia does not refund original shipping charges, they do offer complimentary return shipping on items sent back within 30 days of receipt.
However, Lulu and Georgia charges a shipping fee no matter the order size. Oversize and white glove deliveries have a pricey flat rate shipping charge, though it can be a good deal depending on your zip code. (The company doesn’t alter the flat rate fees based on where you live.)
Best Variety: Crate & Barrel
Pros
- Wide selection
- Responsibly sourced materials
- Over 100 in-person stores nationwide
Cons
- No free shipping
- No free returns
Love shopping at stores that have just about every style and variety in one place? Try Crate & Barrel. The retailer has a wide selection of patio furniture, and you can browse everything from the comfort of your home. We also like that the company uses responsibly-sourced wood and practices sustainable manufacturing. Plus, there are over 100 Crate & Barrel stores nationwide, so you can view pieces in person.
On the other hand, Crate & Barrel charges for shipping on all items, though in-home deliveries are on par with the costs at other stores. While you have 30 days to return items, Crate & Barrel deducts return shipping and fees from the refund.
Best for Small Spaces: Ikea
Pros
- Good selection of furniture for tight spaces
- Multiple materials available
- Modern styles
Cons
- For returns, must pay for removal and pickup services
- No free shipping
Ikea furniture caters to both large and small gatherings, but we appreciate that the in-person and online retailer sells a good selection of patio furniture that fits in tight spaces. Materials are decent quality and include solid wood, metal, plastic, fabric and plastic rattan. The style leans modern, though a few classic sets are available.
While Ikea allows you to return opened products within 180 days for a full refund, you must pay for removal and pickup services if you plan to ship items back to Ikea. In addition, large item delivery starts at $19 but costs more for products over 200 pounds.
Best for Outdoor Couches: Room and Board
Pros
- Sustainably made
- Sleek, modern
- Durable, soft cushions
Cons
- Pricey delivery fee, but all inclusive
- Original delivery costs are non-refundable
What we love about Room and Board: The online store produces patio furniture made of eco-friendly materials, and the style is sleek and modern. Outdoor lounge sofas and couches come with soft cushions that have durable exteriors, and it’s easy to dismantle the sofas when you need to protect your furniture from bad weather.
While the Room and Board’s $119 delivery fee might seem expensive, it’s full service, meaning it includes assembly, placement and packaging removal. The company also doesn’t deduct return delivery fees from refunds, though original delivery costs are non-refundable.
Best for Adirondack Chairs: Home Depot
Pros
- Affordable options
- Price matching
- Online or in-person shopping
Cons
- No free delivery
- No free return shipping
If you’re on the hunt for a durable set of adirondack chairs that don’t cost a fortune, check out your local Home Depot. The home improvement store has a number of affordable adirondack chair options, plus other inexpensive patio furniture. We also like that the store offers price matching.
However, Home Depot does not have free delivery. It does offer 30-day returns for full refunds, though return shipping is not free. (You do have the option of returning items to an in-person store to save on shipping costs.)
Best for Independent Reviews: Amazon
Pros
- Sort through items based on reviews
- Free refunds within 30 days of receipt
- Free shipping
Cons
- Need prime membership for free shipping/returns
- Quality of items varies
- Shipping speed varies depending on seller
If you like the backing of customer reviews, Amazon is a great place to shop for patio furniture. You can sort through items based on the average review rating, and you can find out what exactly customers liked and didn’t like about products. Plus, furniture is returnable within 30 days for a full refund, and return shipping is free. Shipping is also free.
On the other hand, you need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of free shipping. The quality of furniture and the speed of shipping also varies depending on the seller.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How much does the average person spend on patio furniture?
A:Most people spend anywhere between $500 and $15,000 for a patio furniture set.
-
Q: Is it worth it to buy expensive patio furniture?
A:Spending extra money on your patio furniture usually means you’re paying for longevity and well-crafted items. However, we don’t think you need to spend more than $5,000 on a set.
-
Q: Where can you buy affordable but good quality patio furniture?
A:We recommend Costco and Home Depot for affordable patio furniture.
-
Q: What type of patio furniture is the most weather resistant?
A:For weather-resistant patio furniture, we recommend Polywood.
