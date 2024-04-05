The Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture to Fit Any Space and Style

Finding the Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture With the right furniture, your backyard could become the best “room” in your home. High-quality seating, tables and statement pieces can make a space feel inviting and relaxing, allowing you to host family and friends in style. And if the furniture is durable, you won’t have to replace it for a decade. Unfortunately, there’s no getting around the price of a fully-furnished patio. We understand how important it is to get it right the first time so you don’t have to make expensive returns or go back to the drawing board. Below, learn what we considered before making our recommendations on the best places to buy patio furniture.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture Quality Quality was the first factor we considered when making our recommendations. Is the furniture designed to last, or is it likely to break or chip within the first year of use? We also think a product should be structurally sound and relatively simple to maintain. These qualities can help a piece of furniture withstand outdoor conditions. Style Style is subjective, and it’s important that the retailer you’re visiting has furniture that suits your tastes. We made sure to include stores with a variety of furniture styles in our recommendations, from modern to mid-century to traditional to vintage. Some retailers have an impressive selection of styles, while others focus on one style but offer many different designs in that aesthetic realm. Warranty Patio furniture is a big purchase, and a furniture warranty tells you that a company is certain its products will perform well over a long period of time. However, some add-on warranties are not worth the additional cost if they have limited coverage. We reviewed the warranties offered by the stores in our recommendations to determine their value. Note that some of the stores we recommend don’t sell furniture warranties. Shipping and Return Policies We believe that examining a store’s shipping and return policies is crucial before making any purchases. A good policy should leave you with some flexibility for returns, and an excellent policy will offer free shipping and free return shipping. White glove services (in-home shipping with packaging removal) are usually worth it, though these can also get too expensive. Price Patio furniture is a big investment, but you can still find a good deal at esteemed furniture stores. Here’s what to expect: A patio set can range between $500 and $15,000, and an individual piece (such as a chair or a table) usually costs between $50 and $5,000.