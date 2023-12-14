If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Texture Sprays of 2023
Have you ever needed to get ready at the last minute, but your hair looks flat and lifeless? Depending on your hair type, you possibly wash it once a week or on alternate days. However, clean hair still doesn’t guarantee volume or a hold for all your styles. This is where texture sprays come in. With the best texture sprays of 2023, you can get your dramatic look while keeping your hair nourished and fresh.
These sprays keep your hair looking clean while adding volume and body. If you’re considering a visit to the beach, a texture spray will help you get the perfect beach curls. You can also use this spray instead of dry shampoo in some cases. With so many benefits, let’s find one that suits your hair type and styling needs.
What Is a Texture Spray?
A texture spray is a type of hair spray that's designed to add texture and volume to your hair. Texture sprays can help create various looks, from beachy waves to full-bodied styles. They’re perfect for people with fine or thin hair, as they can help add some much-needed body and fullness.
If some volume is what you’re looking for, choose a product that contains volumizing ingredients like rice protein or wheat starch. For beachy waves, go for a salt spray, and for added texture, look for one that has clay or other absorbent materials
When to Use a Texture Spray
You can use a texture spray for a variety of purposes. It can add texture to your hair, create a “beach waves” look, or even help style your hair. It can be used to add body and life to your hair. If you have fine or thin hair, a texture spray can help give your hair a boost.
These sprays help make your curls more prominent and less frizzy. If you have curly hair, a texture spray can help give your curls definition and shape. You can use them to make your hair look glossy. If your hair is looking dull, a texture spray can help give it a healthy shine.
Texture sprays can also be used to create a “messy” look. If you want your hair to look stylish yet effortless, a texture spray can help you achieve that look.
How to Use a Texture Spray
1. Start with clean, dry hair. Texture spray works well on hair with no other products in it.
2. Apply the texture spray onto your hair, focusing on the areas where you want to add volume.
3. Use your fingers to scrunch your hair and create texture.
4. Allow your hair to air dry or style as usual.
5. Reapply as needed throughout the day for extra hold and texture.
What to Look for When Buying a Texture Spray
Compatibility
A texture spray needs to be compatible with your hair type. If you have oily or fine hair, look for a light-hold formula. If you have thick or curly hair, pick a medium- or high-hold formula. Some texture sprays are created differently for straight hair and don’t work well on coiled hair.
Formula
One thing that sets different texture sprays apart is the formula or ingredients used. You’ll want to look for a formula that works well with your hair type and provides the amount of hold or texture you want.
Another thing to consider is whether you want a spray that’s easy to wash out, or one that will give you more lasting results. If you have any scalp conditions, make sure to check whether the formula is gentle enough for your needs.
Nourishing ingredients
A texture spray needs to nourish your hair, instead of leaving it dry and frizzy. Ingredients like argan oil, grapefruit seed oil, and Vitamin E are great for your hair health.
These ingredients moisturize the hair and ensure the strands are healthier than before. This is especially important since regular styling can really dry out your strands.
Volumizing ingredients
Depending on the type of texture spray you’re buying, it should have some volumizing ingredients to add texture to your hair. Some of these ingredients include rice protein or wheat starch and salt.
If you have fine hair, you might want to look for a texture spray with these ingredients, so that your hair looks fuller and has more body. Make sure the spray doesn’t dry your hair out while making it more textured.
Fragrance
Texture sprays often come with fragrance. Although a pleasant fragrance makes the product easier to get used to, most people who are allergic to these smells might not handle them so well. This is why checking the ingredients list for any potential allergens is important before purchasing a texture spray.
If you have sensitive skin, it might be a good idea to opt for a fragrance-free option. However, if you don’t mind the scent, then go ahead and choose one that smells nice to you. Just remember to always test the product on a small patch of skin first before using it all over your head.
Safety
Make sure the spray does not complicate existing medical conditions like asthma and is not an irritant to your scalp. An irritated scalp can cause dandruff and hair fall. Make sure to check the ingredients list to identify any potentially harmful chemicals.
Texture Spray or Dry Shampoo
There are two schools of thought when it comes to adding texture to your hair: the spray-and-go method or the dry shampoo approach. But which one is better? Let’s break it down.
Texture spray is great for giving your hair a quick boost of body and volume. Dry shampoo, on the other hand, is ideal for giving your hair a little bit of texture and absorbing oil at the same time. A texture spray will do the trick if you need to cover up slightly oily hair. But, if your hair needs some major cleaning and you can’t squeeze in a shower, work with a dry shampoo instead.
You can use both, just remember to shake the can of texture spray before using it, and apply dry shampoo to your roots before you hit the gym or run. Now that you know the difference between texture spray and dry shampoo, you can decide which one is right for you.
The Best Texture Sprays in Detail
Moroccanoil Texture Spray
Pros
- Works as a finishing spray
- Rich in antioxidants and vitamins
- Ensures non-slip hairstyles
Cons
- Can make hair look greasy
Tired of your braids and hairstyles slipping out of place? Check out the Moroccanoil texture spray. It's perfect for people who want to add some grit and texture to ensure that their styles stay in place. The argan oils and wheat proteins help nourish your hair while providing volume and life. Since the formula is rich in nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, you can rest assured that this texture spray will leave your hair in better condition than before. Unlike many other sprays, this option has a refreshing scent that is easy on the senses and does not feel overwhelming. It’s the best overall spray due to its good holding capacity and nourishing formula.
Kenra Professional Texture Spray
Pros
- Has a matte finish
- Lightweight formula for holding styles
- Absorbs oil and impurities
Cons
- Can feel somewhat sticky
If you’ve got a sensitive scalp that can’t handle mineral oil, the Kenra texture spray is the perfect solution for you. This lightweight spray adds texture and volume to your hair without weighing it down. It has a matte finish that doesn’t make your hair look wet and prevents it from drying out. The lack of mineral oil ensures your scalp isn’t irritated and your hair is not porous and susceptible to drying. It has a smooth feel with a bottle that easily fits in the palm of your hand. It’s a flexible hold spray that lets you work with and set the hair even after spraying it. Make your hairdo last with this durable texture spray.
Got2B Texture Spray
Pros
- Perfect for colored hair
- Does not contain parabens or sulfates
- Protects hair from drying out
Cons
- Some don't like the fragrance
Want beach waves but worried the water will sweep away your curls? The Got2B texture spray has got you covered. Not only is this hair spray perfect for colored and treated hair, but it also works with almost every hair type. The formula is free of parabens and sulfates, making it gentle on your precious locks. Since it’s a lightweight and absorbable formula, it doesn’t leave any sticky or white residue behind. It helps make your hair look textured, and is perfect for creating those iconic beach waves. The best part is that the hold won’t loosen if your hair gets wet.
Boldify Texture Spray
Pros
- Perfect for all hair types
- Complements colored hair
- Does not leave residue
Cons
- Scent lasts for hours
If you have hair that is unmanageable and flat, the Boldify texture spray can help make things easier for you. This texture hair spray enables you to get the perfect volume in your hair and makes it gritty enough to stay in place. The oil-absorbing formula helps your hair look cleaner and fresh. Since it has a cruelty-free production and safe formula, the spray is perfect for different hair types. It also works well with treated and colored hair. The nutritional elements help lock moisture in your hair and prevent it from drying out or tangling. With this professional hairspray, your hair will look good as new even hours after use.
Oribe Texture Spray
Pros
- Made from gluten-free ingredients
- Alternative to dry shampoo
- Can hold styles for longer
Cons
- Very small packaging
Say goodbye to greasy hair by introducing the Orbie texture spray into your routine. This hair spray is perfect for adding volume to your hair, and it works as a dry-shampoo replacement. The unique formula absorbs oil from unwashed hair and makes it look cleaner. It does all this without leaving a sticky residue behind. If your braids loosen with time or your ponytail looks flat, this spray can make a world of difference. Its unique scent is easy to get used to and doesn’t overpower any perfume. The gentle formula is even suitable for people with a gluten allergy.
-
Q: How often can I use texture spray?
A:You can use texture spray as often as you like. Make sure you hold it far enough from your scalp that there is an even coating. You should wash your hair if it already has two coats of texture spray in it.
-
Q: Can I use a texture spray on freshly bleached hair?
A:Bleached hair can be delicate, so it’s a good idea to avoid any additional products that could potentially damage it further. Although texture sprays have moisturizing and nourishing elements, newly bleached hair is too damaged for it to make a difference.
-
Q: Does texture spray affect people with itchy scalps?
A:No, it does not. In fact, it may actually help soothe an itchy scalp by providing a barrier against irritants. However, if your irritants include fragrance and petroleum-based chemicals, pick a spray that doesn’t include them.
