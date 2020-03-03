Hair drama! 50 Cent is currently in the process of finishing the late rapper Pop Smoke’s album and he’s requested Chris Brown’s help to complete it — but not without shading the “No Guidance” singer’s latest hairdo.

On Monday, March 2, the “Candy Shop” hitmaker posted an Instagram pic of Brown in a large puffer jacket, jeans and white sneakers, standing in front of a wall covered in street art. In the photo, Brown’s head is tilted down to reveal his duo-tone hair color that resembles cotton candy.

50 Cent captioned the Instagram pic, “Yo n–ga im a need you on this record, 👀but what da f–k you do to your hair blood. LOL @chrisbrownofficial #abcforlife #starzgettheapp 🍾#Theking 🥃#bransonsbrown.”

Clearly, the Power actor isn’t the biggest fan of Brown’s latest look, which is dyed pink on one side and blue on the other.

It appears as though he’s been rocking the two-tone hair since January 26, when he attended the 62nd annual Grammys with his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty.

A week later on February 7, he posted a close-up portrait showing off his bright-colored ‘do. “Silly rabbit, TRIX ARE FOR KIDS,” he captioned the pic, suggesting his locks resemble the colorful cereal.

Some of 50 Cent’s Instagram followers defended Brown’s hair in the comments section of 50 Cent’s Instagram post. One user wrote, “Leave Chris Brown alone man.”

Others jokingly compared Brown’s hair to bright-colored sweets like Bubblicious gum and Nerds candy.

Brown is no stranger to bright-colored styles — that’s kind of his thing. Before debuting the pink-and-blue hair color, he paid a visit to the hair salon to get blue cheetah-print hair at Christmastime.

And on December 4, 2019, the father of two shared an Instagram pic revealing a new hard-to-miss rainbow hair color inspired by rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Hair shade aside, 50 still has clear love for Chris Brown — and wants him on team Pop Smoke legacy.

