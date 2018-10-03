On the runway, on her Instagram and IRL, Adriana Lima is all kinds of fitness #goals, and now the Brazilian beauty has the perfect new gig to show off her super fit physique and fierce workout style. The model, who has been strutting her stuff as a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 1999, announced this week that she has teamed up with Puma as the new women’s training ambassador, starring in the brand’s ads in its sports gear.

To kick off the partnership, the German athleticwear company released a campaign photo of Lima modeling a super cute bedazzled sports bra (that we’d love to get our hands on!) and a velour hoodie as she leans against a wall of lockers.

The Rocky-inspired setup is an obvious ode to the catwalk queen’s love of boxing, which she regularly chronicles on social media with the hashtag #TeamLima. In a behind-the-scenes video with Puma, she explains that the motto started as a way to motivate her family while they were at the gym but quickly spread to her legion of fans (i.e. 11.7 million Instagram followers and counting).

“It’s always exciting to have support from people. We’re all on the same team,” she says in the clip, in which she is also seen sparring with boxing greats like Michael Olajide. “And the most important thing is Puma knows what it takes to make a strong woman.”

With her appointment, the mom of two joins Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne as brand ambassadors. According to a press release, Lima will be starring in ad campaigns and promotions around the globe, but, based on all the cool design collabs Gomez has embarked on with the brand, we can only hope we’ll soon be seeing some model-approved boxing gear hit the shelves.

“Supporting, encouraging, and empowering women is important to me; this is one of the reasons I wanted to partner with Puma,” Lima said in a statement. “People have seen me on runways and magazine covers – with this new partnership with Puma, I want to share my personal training journey and what it takes for me to achieve a healthy balanced life.”

