Adrienne Bailon-Houghton knows exactly which Y2k fashion trend she never wants to see again despite sporting the look herself in the early 2000s.

“A trend that I hope never comes back in style would be the low, low, low hip-huggers from the Y2k era,” Bailon-Houghton, 40, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. “I know you guys are trying to make it come back, [but] let’s not, because we need to get snatched in high waist, please. My abs are not what they were.”

During her tenure as a Cheetah Girl in the early aughts, Bailon-Houghton sported low-rise jeans alongside bandmates Raven-Symoné, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan. More than a decade after her Disney Channel days, Bailon-Houghton is more focused on beauty and fashion trends that fit her lifestyle as a new mom.

The actress and her husband, Israel Houghton, welcomed son Ever James via surrogate in August 2022. The couple, who wed in 2016, surprised fans with Ever’s birth announcement at the time.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!” Bailon-Houghton wrote via Instagram. “If you have followed our love story … you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging — But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months.”

While caring for her son, Bailon-Houghton has mastered the art of multitasking when it comes to beauty and fashion.

“[Here’s my] mom beauty hack for getting out the door really quickly,” Bailon-Houghton told Us. “I go into my son’s bedroom, which is like his playroom, and I allow him to play, but I now have a small makeup bag in that room and a whole little basket with my hair stuff in it so that I can watch him and he’s in a safe place, and I can also get my hair and makeup done at the same time.”

Bailon-Houghton also shared that raising Ever has also helped her prioritize caring for herself.

“I feel like, when I was younger, I definitely was terrible at going to sleep with my makeup on,” she explained. “But now, when you have a little boy and [you’re] part of this nighttime routine that helps him go to sleep — I love that I have been taking my makeup off every single night [during] bath time with my son.”

For more of Bailon-Houghton’s beauty hacks — including the advice she follows for staying confident — watch the exclusive video above.