Adrienne Balion got it from her mama.

The 40-year-old TV personality clapped back at an internet troll, who accused her of getting plastic surgery on Thursday, December 14. “Wow, you have a great surgeon,” the user commented on a video of Balion rocking a bikini.

“Wow … this is the greatest compliment,” Bailon responded. “My surgeon is @nyricanmama 🔥,” she added, tagging her mom, Nilda Felix.

Fans were quick to praise Bailon’s response with one follower writing, “The greatest clap back” as a different social media user gushed, “You look beautiful and your curves are 😍.”

Related: Stars Who've Hit Back Against Body-Shamers There’s no shame in loving your body. Thankfully, more Hollywood stars than ever before are preaching that message, and they won’t let body-shaming comments slide anymore. Lizzo has been vocal about trying to help people accept all body sizes. “I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool […]

The critic later walked back her comments, writing, “I apologize, it’s such a typical thing for celebrities that I assumed this was the case. Again I apologize and God bless.”

In the video, which showed Bailon posing in a sexy black triangle top and string bottoms, she also showed off her figure in three other sexy bikinis. The first featured a black triangle top and string bottoms. She paired the two-piece with a crochet cover-up dress from ViX Paula Hermanny and Prada sunglasses.

Next, she changed into a sheer burgundy maxi dress and a matching bikini before trying on a bright red strapless top finished with a sweetheart neckline and high-waisted bottoms from Hunza G, black sunglasses from Le Specs, and a Vitamin A cover-up.

Lastly, she styled a plunging Hunza G top with knit pants and a matching hoodie.

Bailon donned a fresh face slicked back bun and diamond earrings in the clip.

“Needed some sun ☀️ before the snow ❄️,” Bailon captioned the post. “This was technically supposed to be my NO IG vacation! Present with my familia… but I showed my mom and sister what I wore every day and figured I’d put it together for you on a reel lol.” She continued, “My aesthetic brain kinda hates this video but I’m trying more raw content… Let me know what you guys think!”

Related: See the Hottest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2023 Body-ody-ody! Celebrities have proved that bikini season isn’t limited to summer. Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more stars turned up the heat at the start of 2023, showing off their famous figures in sexy swimsuits despite the cooler temperatures. Harvey kicked off the new year on vacation in Brazil, flaunting her sizzling silhouette […]

The Cheetah Girls alum previously showed off her swim style in June, while taking a trip in Ibiza, Spain.

She posed on a boat while slaying in a vintage Chanel bathing suit featuring a one shoulder neckline, high-cut legs and a white floral detail on her shoulder. She accessorized with pearl earrings, gold bracelets, black sunglasses, long painted nails and a slicked back bun.

Elsewhere on her trip, she donned a green sparkly bikini with a white blouse and a black one-piece featuring a plunging neckline.