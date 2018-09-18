When Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein took to the 2018 Emmys stage on Monday, September 17, to accept her statue for Supporting Actress, Comedy Series, she hilariously announced, “I went without the bra!” But that wasn’t the only thing she shared about her plunging silver gown — it’s also the dress she wore to marry her now ex-husband some 20 years ago!

“This is actually my wedding dress. This was from 20 years ago,” the actress told Glamour magazine on the red carpet. “The marriage didn’t last but the dress did and I wanted to give it new life so now it’s my Emmys dress. That’s the truth.”

Emmys 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Borstein married fellow Gilmore Girls actor Jackson Douglas in 1999, and the pair divorced in 2014. But the dress lives on.

As it turns out, there are two different ways to wear the vintage-inspired metallic frock, and funny lady sported both variations at the ceremony. On the red carpet, Borstein topped off the short-sleeve number with a matching wrap jacket. When it came time to give her very memorable acceptance speech, she dramatically untied and removed the topper before shimmying up to the stage.

Paired with her Old Hollywood glam sculptured ‘do, drop earrings and rosy makeup, Borstein’s look was the perfect ode to her fierce talent booker character on the hit 1950s-era Amazon Prime show. But getting red carpet-ready doesn’t come easy.

Emmys 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Hottest Guys Wore

Earlier in the day, the actress offered a sneak peek into her pre-awards show routine on Instragram. In addition to posting a series of funny pics showing a rough and tumble massage from her “crazy Hungarian mother” that involves her “climbing on my back and digging her elbows into me until I cry and she laughs,” Borstein also shared a video rocking eye and lip masks as her glam squad gets to work on her hair.

“Just getting ready for the #emmys2018,” she quipped. “Nothing to see here, folks. Totally normal.”

The Best Celebrity Fashion Moments From the Emmys 2018 Afterparties

The glitz and glam may not be normal now, but if Monday’s win is any indication, there are likely a lot more red carpets in the actress’ future.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!