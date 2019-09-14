Alex Borstein: What’s in My Bag?





Anyone who thinks single moms can’t be sexy hasn’t met Alex Borstein. “I have liaisons at hotels,” the candid mother of two says. “I keep the [hotel keys] and write the dates of my encounters on them.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Family Guy actress tells Us what else she carries in the Frances Valentine bag gifted to her by costar Rachel Brosnahan.

Cold Shoulder

“I’ve created a detachable sleeve called Henabee’s. I think armpits and arms, even if they’re toned, look like raw chicken in the sink. So I like to beautifully cover myself.”

The Bright Side

“Lorac has a cool glittery eye pencil that comes in silver. It looks like you fell asleep and a fairy s—t on your eyes.”

Sound Bites

“I always have a snack in here for the kids, usually peanuts or raisins. I call it ‘shut-up food.’”

Balm Diggity

“I have a real problem with my cuticles drying out on flights, so I use Glossier’s Balm Dotcom.”

Sock It To Me

“I carry pressure socks so I don’t have a stroke on flights. Isn’t that sexy? I fly in a little Gap skirt and T-shirt. I look like a weird middle-aged high schooler.”

What else is inside Borstein’s bag? An Artista wallet; headphones in a prescription bottle; a newer iPhone; an older iPhone; Warby Parker glasses; an Olivia Burton watch; Benefit BADgal Bang! mascara; L’Oreal lip gloss; Weleda deodorant; Hollywood Babylon by Kenneth Anger; a Benefit card; a MetroCard; the Evelyn Hotel key card; Wet Ones; hair ties; Quest Protein Chips in ranch; Panty Cakes; a bee keychain; a keychain that says, “love;” Trident Spearmint gum; Cutter bug wipes and a Barnaby Bright USB drive.

