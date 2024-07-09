Alex Cooper got glammed up for an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Cooper, 29, stepped out in a little brown dress for her talk show visit on Monday, July 8. Her strapless frock featured a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and a voluminous skirt. She teamed the dress with strappy beaded sandals, a diamond necklace, a matching bracelet and dainty earrings.

For glam, Cooper donned a full beat including bronze eyeshadow, brown eyeliner, long lashes, rosy cheeks, a warm contour and glossy lips. Her platinum blonde hair was parted down the side and styled in loose curls.

Cooper also took to Instagram to show off her glam on Monday. In the social media clip, she posed to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” while checking out her makeup and flipping her hair.

While chatting with Meyers, 50, Cooper opened up about her upcoming interactive Olympic coverage series that will be airing on Peacock, Watch With Alex Cooper.

“My family is a sports family,” she gushed. “My father actually worked the Olympics in 1996 in the Atlanta Games,” she said, noting he was a beach volleyball producer. “And then my sister was also an editor in Stanford for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.”

“I’m so excited!” she continued. “It’s gonna be a great time.” Cooper’s show will air live as she watches games with celebrities, comedians and friends. Fans are able to interact as well.

She also teased that she’s “getting [her] outfits ready” for the Olympics.

The Paris Olympics are set to kick off on July 24 and will run through August 11.

When she’s not busy getting ready for the Olympics — or hoisting her famous podcast “Call Her Daddy” — Cooper regularly posts stylish snaps of her and husband Matt Kaplan.

In May, she showed off a chic “date night in Venice” while rocking a black mini dress and sheer tights. She completed her getup with dark sunglasses and a shoulder bag.