Ali Wong’s SAG Awards gown might have been hard to navigate, but it was all worth it.

“It’s Iris Van Herpen, laser-cut and usually I have to alter so much because I’m 5 feet tall, but the top fit like a glove,” Wong, 41, told E! Live From the Red Carpet correspondent Laverne Cox on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Saturday, February 24. “Then, I think we just had to alter the bottom and my shoes. I’m no Laverne Cox, so I have to add, like, 10 inches. I think these are Brandon Blackwood and Bucherer jewelry.”

Wong wore an off-the-shoulder black-and-white gown with laser-cut diamonds hanging off the sleeves. The look also featured a sheer overlay with coordinating white diamond shapes. Wong finished her ensemble with diamond drop earrings and a sleek high pony.

Wong’s dress took up a considerable amount of space, which prompted Cox’s concern about SAG Award seating arrangements.

“Well, I came here … it was my first time coming in a sprinter van, and the person who did my hair said, ‘You haven’t made it unless you’re going to an award show in a sprinter van,’” Wong quipped, before noting daughters Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6, approved of her dress. “They do love watching me get ready. They were, like, hiding under [my skirt] and they just really like it when I’m around a lot more.”

Wong is up for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, nominated for her role in Beef. Other stars in the category are Uzo Aduba, Kathryn Hahn, Brie Larson and Bel Powley.

While Wong was thrilled to be recognized on Saturday for her Beef performance, her kids — whom she shares with estranged husband Justin Hakuta — would rather see her doing stand-up comedy instead of filming a TV or movie.

“[They] just told me they really prefer when I do stand-up because when we go on the road, we’re together,” Wong noted on the red carpet. “Right now I’m tour, but I’m open to [acting more]. I feel very lucky to be able to do what occurs to me or what speaks to me.”