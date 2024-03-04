Alix Earle, Margot Robbie and Gisele Bündchen were almost style triplets.
Earle, 23, took toTikTok on Saturday, March 2, to show off the polka dot design she nearly wore to the Balmain fall/winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. The silky minidress featured long sleeves, shoulder pads, a structured skirt and rose embellishments at her hip and chest. While trying the ensemble on, Earle paired it with black strappy heels and a messy bun.
“When you get to try on the Balmain dress that only Margot Robbie & Gisele have ever worn,” she captioned the video. “Wanted to wear this to the show but I couldn’t sit in it bc of the structure 😭💗 it’s perfect … And it fit perfectly 😭.” (Earle ended up opting for comfort and wore a black and white minidress to the show instead.)
Earlier this year, both Robbie, 33, and Bündchen, 43, stunned in the dress.
Robbie, for her part, wore the frock at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in January. She teamed it with matching heels, soft glam and beachy waves. On the red carpet, she posed with Barbie director Greta Gerwig and costar America Ferrera. Gerwig, 40, took home the trophy for Director of the Year Award.
Bündchen, meanwhile, stunned in the dress in Balmain’s spring 2024 campaign in February. In the ad, she elevated her look with black and white accessories including a chunky bracelet, white pumps and a leather purse finished with gold hardware.
For glam, she donned bronzy eye makeup and pink lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in bouncy curls.
Elsewhere in the shoot, she rocked a vibrant orange frock featuring floral embellishments, an elegant beaded getup, a fitted romper featuring a plunging neckline and a corset midi dress.
“@Balmain Spring 2024 full of life and colors by @Olivier_rousteing,” Bündchen captioned the post.