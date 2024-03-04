Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Alix Earle Tries on One of Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Dresses for Paris Fashion Week: ‘Fit Perfectly’

By
Alix Earle Rocks Same Dress as Margot Robbie
Courtesy of Alix Earle/TikTok; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Alix Earle, Margot Robbie and Gisele Bündchen were almost style triplets.

Earle, 23, took toTikTok on Saturday, March 2, to show off the polka dot design she nearly wore to the Balmain fall/winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. The silky minidress featured long sleeves, shoulder pads, a structured skirt and rose embellishments at her hip and chest. While trying the ensemble on, Earle paired it with black strappy heels and a messy bun.

“When you get to try on the Balmain dress that only Margot Robbie & Gisele have ever worn,” she captioned the video. “Wanted to wear this to the show but I couldn’t sit in it bc of the structure 😭💗 it’s perfect … And it fit perfectly 😭.” (Earle ended up opting for comfort and wore a black and white minidress to the show instead.)

Earlier this year, both Robbie, 33, and Bündchen, 43, stunned in the dress.

Margot Robbie Style Evolution

Related: Margot Robbie’s Best Red Carpet Looks

Robbie, for her part, wore the frock at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in January. She teamed it with matching heels, soft glam and beachy waves. On the red carpet, she posed with Barbie director Greta Gerwig and costar America Ferrera. Gerwig, 40, took home the trophy for Director of the Year Award.

@alixearle

Wanted to wear this to the show but i couldnt sit in it bc of the structure 😭💗 its perfect

♬ Hi, Barbie! Hi, Ken! – Trend Max

Bündchen, meanwhile, stunned in the dress in Balmain’s spring 2024 campaign in February. In the ad, she elevated her look with black and white accessories including a chunky bracelet, white pumps and a leather purse finished with gold hardware.

amazon-athmile-romper

Deal of the Day

Limited Time! This Cute and Roomy Romper Is on Sale for $15 View Deal

For glam, she donned bronzy eye makeup and pink lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in bouncy curls.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Elsewhere in the shoot, she rocked a vibrant orange frock featuring floral embellishments, an elegant beaded getup, a fitted romper featuring a plunging neckline and a corset midi dress.

gisele bündchen style gallery The Costume Institute Benefit Celebrating the exhibition 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination' on view from May 10 through October 8, 2018, Met Gala, New York, USA - 07 May 2018

Related: See Gisele Bundchen's Style Evolution: Pics

“@Balmain Spring 2024 full of life and colors by @Olivier_rousteing,” Bündchen captioned the post.

In this article

Alix Earle
Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen
Margot Robbie Will Reportedly Get $50 Million for Barbie Movie After Box Office Soars Past $1 Billion 254

Margot Robbie

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!