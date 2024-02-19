Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Ayo Edebiri Channels Old Hollywood Glamour at BAFTAs and Serves Cool Girl Vibes for Afterparty 

By
Ayo at BAFTAs BAFTAs afterparty
Ayo Edebiri Mike Marsland/WireImage;Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri served up back-to-back looks while in London for the 77th annual British Academy Film Awards.

At the ceremony, which was hosted at Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 18, Edebiri, 28, graced the red carpet in an orange sherbert halter gown made custom by Bottega Veneta. The floor-length design featured a plunging neckline and a fitted bodice that fell into an A-line skirt. She teamed the dress with a feathered shawl, white gloves and metallic pointed-toe pumps.

For glam, she looked warm and elegant with sharp brows, a smoky eye, rosy cheeks and a nude lip. She wore her hair in a bouncy lob that was parted to one side, exposing her sparkling earrings. 

After the big event — which saw her meet and seemingly exchange jokes with BAFTAs president Prince William alongside Phoebe Dynevor, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde — Edebiri ditched the posh garb for a more toned-down look at British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s Celebrate Fashion and Film Party. 

style file 2024 gallery 434 Hunter Schafer

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks

There, she looked effortless in a silky button-up shirt, which she teamed with light wash straight-leg jeans and the pumps she wore at the BAFTAs. Edebiri glammed up the look with a chunky chain bracelet and a coordinating necklace. 

Beautiful young woman in real life using smartphone on the street

Deal of the Day

Leggings You Can Wear to the Office? For 24% Off? We’re In View Deal

Edebiri has been working with stylist Danielle Goldberg on her wardrobe for the past few months. Edebiri praised Goldberg in a Monday, February 19, interview with The New York Times for helping her feel comfortable with fashion through pieces that are fun, youthful and cool. (Goldberg also dresses Olivia Rodrigo and Greta Lee.) 

Ayo Edebiris Most Memorable Moments on the Red Carpet

Related: Ayo Edebiri’s Most Beautiful Red Carpet Looks: From Leather Dresses to Power Sui...

“We have these conversations. Sometimes it will be, like, an ode to Whoopi. Then I can have that in my mind when I’m out there taking pictures, which is fun,” Edebiri said. “It’s like an actor telling a story. I get to be myself … but [I] also have this armor of clothes.” 

In this article

Ayo Edebiri

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!