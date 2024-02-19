Ayo Edebiri served up back-to-back looks while in London for the 77th annual British Academy Film Awards.

At the ceremony, which was hosted at Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 18, Edebiri, 28, graced the red carpet in an orange sherbert halter gown made custom by Bottega Veneta. The floor-length design featured a plunging neckline and a fitted bodice that fell into an A-line skirt. She teamed the dress with a feathered shawl, white gloves and metallic pointed-toe pumps.

For glam, she looked warm and elegant with sharp brows, a smoky eye, rosy cheeks and a nude lip. She wore her hair in a bouncy lob that was parted to one side, exposing her sparkling earrings.

After the big event — which saw her meet and seemingly exchange jokes with BAFTAs president Prince William alongside Phoebe Dynevor, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde — Edebiri ditched the posh garb for a more toned-down look at British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s Celebrate Fashion and Film Party.

There, she looked effortless in a silky button-up shirt, which she teamed with light wash straight-leg jeans and the pumps she wore at the BAFTAs. Edebiri glammed up the look with a chunky chain bracelet and a coordinating necklace.

Edebiri has been working with stylist Danielle Goldberg on her wardrobe for the past few months. Edebiri praised Goldberg in a Monday, February 19, interview with The New York Times for helping her feel comfortable with fashion through pieces that are fun, youthful and cool. (Goldberg also dresses Olivia Rodrigo and Greta Lee.)

“We have these conversations. Sometimes it will be, like, an ode to Whoopi. Then I can have that in my mind when I’m out there taking pictures, which is fun,” Edebiri said. “It’s like an actor telling a story. I get to be myself … but [I] also have this armor of clothes.”