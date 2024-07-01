Simone Biles walked fans through her current beauty routine as she competes in the U.S. Olympic Team trials.

“I just woke up from a nap and I feel so nervous I feel sick,” Biles, 27, told her followers in a “Get Ready With Me” video shared via TikTok on Sunday, June 30. After a few deep breaths, the gymnast kicked off her regimen by hydrating her skin and applying foundation.

“We’re all gonna wear the same [leotard] depending on what squad you’re in,” she said, noting one half of the team was starting on bar while the other was on vault. Next, she blended in concealer under her eyes and on the bridge of her nose. Biles then contoured her nose before applying a setting powder.

“This pink powder is my favorite,” she said while pressing the product into her skin. Biles then reached for a spoolie to brush her through her brows. “I think I’m gonna try winged eyeliner,” she told her followers.

After sketching on her eyeliner, she made sure both wings were “even” by examining her face in the mirror.

While she didn’t say what her go-to blush is, Biles shared that she’s come around to rocking rosy cheeks. “I thought I hated blush but I could never find a good color for me,” she explained. “I finally found one and now I’m like, ‘I can do this.’”

Biles completed her look with highlighter and lip liner using the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner.

She concluded the video by gushing over Charlotte Tilbury’s product, noting it was one of the few brands that didn’t make her lips “burn.”

“My lips are allergic to almost every single product like I’ll break out really bad [from] lipsticks, lip stains and lip glosses,” she explained. Biles then asked for help determining what ingredient could be making her pout itch.

Following her performance in the two-day trials, Biles landed a spot in the U.S. Olympic team, scoring an overall 117.225 points. The Paris Games, which are set to start on July 26, will be Biles’ third Olympics.